Inside Farah Khan's 7-Bedroom Sea-Facing Mumbai Home With Swimming Pool, Private Lift

Director and choreographer Farah Khan's YouTube channel is the latest hit as she takes her fans inside celebrity homes and makes them spill tea. In the latest episode, she invited director David Dhawan and cast of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, including Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde.

As she welcomed her guests to her humble abode, she also shared a few glimpses of her stunning house that spans over three floors and seven bedrooms. Let's take a look inside her house.

Living Room

In the latest video, one can get a close look inside Farah's large living room with an open-plan layout. The lift area leads to an open, vast living space that blends into another quieter corner, featuring a white cloud couch gifted to her by Adel Sajan, MD of Danube Properties and Danube Group.

The space has mint green walls and a chest on the corner displays all the IIFA awards won by the choreographer. Varun Dhawan asked her to tell him which black lady she won for which choreography.

The living room seamlessly extends into an enclosed kitchen and a giant dining space, elevated by a striking accent wall panel.

Family Room

In 2022, Farah Khan featured on one of the episodes of Dream Homes with Gauri Khan in which the interior designer renovated her family room. It was a cluttered space featuring art by her kids. The director said, "I can't afford real art so I had to put my kids' art."

The room was filled with too many colours, including a blue-coloured wall and a 12-year-old orange carpet. "It used to be a family room, but now it's like a bhangar, kachra room," the choreographer joked.

At the end of the video, Gauri Khan transformed the entire space into a chic, minimal, and modern room with tropical wallpaper, calming whites and greys on the wall, statement furniture pieces, captivating art, and a big television.

"Whose house am I in?" Farah joked when the room was first revealed to her after the renovation. "I was living in Lokhandwala, and now I am living in Italy," she chuckled.

Farah Khan's House Cost

In October 2025, Farah Khan hosted Rakhi Sawant who claimed that her Dubai home was bigger than choreographer's Mumbai house.

"Your is Rs 15 crore, mine is Rs 50 crore," she told Farah, who replied, "My house isn't worth Rs 15 crore. Why are you lowering the market rate?"

She also revealed that her house spans over three floors and has a private swimming pool on the top floor.

Rakhi also joked that she would like to gift Farah a 6-bedroom apartment, but the director told her that she already lived in a 7-bedroom home.

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