New To Yoga? Malaika Arora Shares Beginner-Friendly <i>Vinyasa</i> Flow To Try At Home

If you need an easy yoga guide, look no further than Malaika Arora's Instagram timeline. The actor and fitness enthusiast often shares easy yoga asanas to try out and stay healthy. Her latest post is no exception.

Malaika Arora has dropped a video on Vinyasa flow poses that anyone can do. The breath-centred style of yoga has several benefits. It reduces stress, supports weight loss, and expands lung capacity.

Malaika Arora's Vinyasa Flow Video

The video starts with Malaika doing the Adho Mukha Svanasana, or Downward-Facing Dog pose. She then stretches one of her legs up and holds the position for a few seconds before bringing it closer to her arms.

Malaika then switches to the Warrior Pose or Virabhadrasana with ease, showing off her fitness levels. She moves one of her legs to the front and stretches the other while bringing her arms up in a 90-degree position. She then moves her arms to shoulder height and bends her knee a little.

The fitness enthusiast cycles through different poses within seconds, stretching to let her hand touch her ankle, and then shifts to put her elbow on her thigh while extending her other arm.

She brings one leg forward, then twists while extending the other leg and folding her hands. The 52-year-old maintains this position for a few seconds.

At the end, she returns to Adho Mukha Svanasana before doing a slight jump while keeping her hands in the same position.

“New to yoga? Try this beginner-friendly Vinyasa flow to improve flexibility, build strength, enhance balance, and connect movement with breath. Practice slowly, breathe deeply, and enjoy your flow,” she captioned the post.

Malaika Arora's Easy Yoga Exercises

Earlier, Malaika shared a video on five yoga postures for overall wellbegin. She begins with a pump stretch before switching to squats. After that, she holds the baby lizard, cat, and cow positions. Malaika ends the clip with 10 reps of the 90-90 stretch.

All the poses were done without any special equipment, so anyone can try them.

Malaika's latest video is proof that staying fit starts at home.



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