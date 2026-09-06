Malaika Arora Reveals Her Simple Night Skincare Routine For Healthy, Hydrated Skin

Malaika Arora has often shared glimpses of her fitness and wellness routine with fans. But her latest Instagram video gives a closer look at how she takes care of her skin at the end of the day. From removing makeup properly to layering hydrating products, the actor and fitness enthusiast shared the steps she follows before heading to bed.

In the video, Malaika starts her routine by talking about the importance of removing makeup after a long day. She follows the double-cleansing method, beginning with a cleansing balm. According to her, it helps get rid of makeup and any leftover traces on the skin.

“I think it really removes every bit of all traces of makeup,” she said.

She then wipes her face with a washcloth dipped in slightly warm water. Once the first round of cleansing is done, she goes in with a regular cleanser. She calls this her “double cleansing” step and makes sure to wash her face well.

After cleansing, Malaika moves on to hydration. She first mists her face and then applies a hyaluronic-based product. She also uses a peptide serum, which she says she is currently “obsessing over."

Her next step is a night serum. Malaika reveals that the serum is oil-based and says she is already on her third bottle, calling herself “obsessed” with it.

She then applies eye cream and follows it up with a few drops of a hydrating product as her skin is feeling slightly dry. She also reminds viewers to use any leftover product on their hands instead of wasting it.

Before wrapping up, Malaika applies some kind of balm on her lips and calls it a night.

Malaika also points out that her night routine is usually longer than her daytime skincare routine. After completing all the steps, she simply signs off with a “Goodnight.”

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