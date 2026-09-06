Inside <i>Toxic</i> Star Akshay Oberoi's Rs 3 Crore Karjat Farmhouse With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows And Terracotta Interiors

Akshay Oberoi is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Toxic, which starred Yash in the lead role. The actor recently became the owner of a farmhouse in Karjat, Maharashtra, away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai.

The property, which took around one and a half years to build, has now been completed and serves as a peaceful retreat from the fast pace of city life.

Speaking about the farmhouse, Akshay said it had long been his dream to own a home surrounded by nature. He described it as a place where he can step away from work commitments, spend time with his family, and unwind in a calm environment.

Details

Located in Karjat, the farmhouse has been designed according to Akshay's preferences and is intended as a holiday home for his family. While some landscaping work is still in progress, the actor has already begun using the property and has visited it several times with family members and close friends.

According to a source close to the actor, the farmhouse is valued at approximately Rs 3 crore.

Akshay opted for a contemporary design that incorporates earthy tones, natural textures, and expansive windows. The interiors feature shades of terracotta, beige, brown, and black, giving the farmhouse a modern yet inviting character.

Talking about the living room, it is bright and spacious, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows opening up to lush greenery outside. Cream-coloured sofas and wooden furniture keep the space minimal, while textured cushions, woven accents, ceramic pieces and indoor plants add warmth without making it feel cluttered.

The large windows also blur the boundaries between the indoors and the surrounding landscape, allowing plenty of natural light to flood the room.

One of the standout features is the bold black-and-white chequered flooring, which adds a graphic element to the otherwise muted interiors. The pattern continues through parts of the home, contrasting beautifully with the warm terracotta walls and wooden surfaces.

A Staircase That Doubles as a Design Feature

The farmhouse's staircase is another striking element. Designed with floating wooden steps and a black metal railing, it has a sculptural quality while retaining the home's warm, understated aesthetic. The staircase sits alongside an open passageway that offers views of the greenery outside, making even the transitional spaces feel connected to nature.

Terracotta Walls and Natural Textures

Terracotta is one of the defining elements of the home. From the walls to the ceiling in the upstairs lounge, the rich, sun-baked hue gives the interiors a cosy, almost Mediterranean feel. The earthy walls are balanced by dark wood furniture, black metal accents and neutral upholstery.

The upper-level lounge also features skylights, allowing sunlight to fall dramatically across the terracotta walls. A large sectional sofa, a simple television console, and a few carefully chosen decorative pieces keep the room relaxed and functional rather than overly styled.

Minimalism With Warmth

What stands out across the farmhouse is its restrained approach to luxury. Rather than relying on ornate furniture or excessive décor, the home uses clean lines, tactile fabrics, wood, ceramics, and plants to create character. The result is a space that feels sophisticated yet lived-in.



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