Malaika Arora, 50, Reveals Her Go-To Shake To Stay Fit, And It Has No Protein Powder

When it comes to fitness inspiration, Malaika Arora is the best role model. Whether it is yoga, red carpet moments, or workout routines, the diva's Instagram timeline is a go-to source of inspiration. But did you know Malaika swears by one shake to stay fit?



A recent post by wellness coach Shweta Parasrampuria shares a video of Malaika describing her go-to drink for staying fit, along with a recipe inspired by her idea.





Malaika had originally shared the recipe a year ago on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, All About Her.



Malaika Arora's Go-To Shake

While talking about what she eats in a day, Malaika revealed that she always carries food with her. The actor stressed the importance of having home-cooked, balanced meals.



Malaika explained that she avoids protein powder shakes. She added that if she wants a shake, she makes one at home with essential proteins.



For Malaika, ingredients like dates, bananas, and nuts are enough for a healthy shake. All you need to do is throw all the items into a blender to make a shake.



How To Make Your Own ‘No Protein Powder' Shake



Wellness coach Shweta Parasrampuria shared a recipe based on Malaika's shake idea. According to the fitness coach, you can add soaked peanuts, almonds, cashews, roasted chana, and seedless dates to a cup of soy or almond milk and blend all items together for a simple shake. To add the finishing touch, you can add pistachios, almonds, and even saffron.



Malaika Arora's Yoga Workout



Earlier, Malaika Arora shared four easy yoga moves to relieve stiffness in the hips and lower back. The fitness enthusiast did not use any special equipment for her routine.



The four poses are easy to try at home and can prove to be especially useful for reducing stiffness after a long day at work.





The routine included a low lunge with a gentle twist and a seated stretch that improved flexibility.



The post proved that when it came to fitness, there is no beating Malaika Arora.



Also Read: Video: Shilpa Shetty, 51, Shows How To Train Your Brain And Body With 1 Simple Exercise