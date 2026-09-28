<i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Akshaye Khanna Buys Rs 33 Crore Apartment In Mumbai's Malabar Hill

Akshaye Khanna has added a new address to his property portfolio. The actor has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Malabar Hill for Rs 33.26 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

The transaction was registered in September 2026.

The apartment is located at 30 Little Gibbs, Malabar Hill Road, one of South Mumbai's most sought-after residential neighbourhoods.

The property has a carpet area of 2,341.39 sq ft (217.52 sq m), along with a balcony area of 175.45 sq ft (16.29 sq m). This takes the total area to 2,516.84 sq ft (233.82 sq m). The apartment also comes with three parking units.

The sizeable property comes with an equally sizeable price tag. The transaction attracted a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.99 crore, while the registration charges stood at Rs 30,000.

Malabar Hill has long been associated with some of Mumbai's most premium residential addresses. Its South Mumbai location, sea views and proximity to areas such as Marine Drive, Nariman Point and Colaba have made it a popular choice among high-profile residents and luxury homebuyers. For Akshaye, the new purchase comes as he continues to remain active on the big screen.

The actor, son of veteran star Vinod Khanna, has carved out a distinct place for himself in Hindi cinema with his understated performances and ability to move between different kinds of roles. Over the years, he has been part of films such as Hulchul, Race, Gandhi, My Father, Dil Chahta Hai and Drishyam.

More recently, Akshaye was seen in Chhaava and Dhurandhar, both of which performed well at the box office. He is now gearing up for Mahakali, the mythological superhero film in which he will play Asuraguru Shukracharya.

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