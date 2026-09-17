Amitabh Bachchan To Build Dharamshala On Rs 15 Crore Ayodhya Land In Father's Memory

Indian Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is planning to construct a dharamshala in Ayodhya, which will be named after his father, renowned poet Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan. As per multiple reports, an application asking for approval for the building map has been submitted to the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA). Proposed to be built on a land acquired for approximately Rs 15 crore, the dharamshala will reportedly be featuring over 20 rooms within The Sarayu project along Dashrath Path.

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As per India Today, the ADA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain said that several prominent people across the country are adding to Ayodhya's development. They have now issued a public notice inviting objections to the submitted layout within a 15-day window, after which final approval will be given.

The construction of the proposed dharamshala is expected to begin after clearance in October 2026. Ayodhya has become a tourism hotspot ever since the Ram Mandir was inaugurated in 2024. The scale of the Ram Mandir is hard to miss. From the carved pillars to the finer details across the structure, there's a lot to take in. The temple has been built in the Nagara style, a form of architecture seen in many historic temples across northern India.

However, there is so much more to explore in Ayodhya other than Ram Mandir. If you are planning a temple pilgrimage, here's what else you can visit:

Hanuman Garhi

Hanuman Garhi is one of the busiest temples in Ayodhya. Many people visit it before going to the Ram Mandir. The temple is dedicated to Lord Hanuman and sits on a hill, offering a view of the surrounding area.

Kanak Bhawan

Kanak Bhawan is dedicated to Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. The temple is known for its beautifully decorated idols and colourful interiors. Local stories say it was gifted to Sita by Queen Kaikeyi after her marriage.

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Nageshwarnath Temple

This Shiva temple is among the oldest religious sites in Ayodhya. According to tradition, it was established by Kush, the son of Lord Ram. Devotees visit throughout the year, especially during festivals.

Treta Ke Thakur

Treta Ke Thakur is linked to Lord Ram and the Ashwamedha Yajna. The temple houses idols of Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughna carved from black sandstone.

Tulsi Bhawan

Tulsi Bhawan is named after Goswami Tulsidas, who wrote the Ramcharitmanas. Religious gatherings, Ramayana recitals and cultural programmes are held here regularly.

Ramkatha Park

Located near the Saryu River, Ramkatha Park is a popular spot for cultural events and religious programmes. Many of Ayodhya's public celebrations and spiritual gatherings take place here.