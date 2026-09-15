"Not Anytime Soon": Amitabh Bachchan, 83, Breaks Silence On Retirement Rumours

Amitabh Bachchan has put an end to his retirement rumours in his own inimitable style. The 83-year-old megastar got the Internet talking when one of his X post talking about how he "wished to retire".

Amitabh Bachchan, who currently serves as the host of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), shared a post on his blog days after it was widely reported that the megastar might be considering stepping away from spotlight.

"I wrote in the blog .. 'it's late, time to retire .. ' which we all know means retire to bed it's late .. and this is the Media - the CONSCIENCE of a NATION - THE ULTIMATE INFORMER !!" he wrote, sharing the newspaper cutting of a report about his 'retirement'.

In his latest blog post, Amitabh Bachchan said that he used the word "retire" to call it a day and not to hint at his retirement from acting or hosting duties.

"Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; Angrezi mein iska matlab hota hai main ab sone jaa raha hoon. Aur wahan maanyavar aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai. (No sir, I am not retiring from work any time soon; (retire) in English means going to sleep. And you are not invited there.)" he added.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which went on air in 2000.

In an upcoming episode, a contestant asks the actor if he has ever waited for his wife, actor-Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan while she gets ready for an event. Amitabh Bachchan praised the contestant for the "good question" and revealed a simple trick he uses to avoid being late.

The actor said if they have to attend a wedding at 6 pm, he tells Jaya Bachchan that the event is at 5 pm. This makes Jaya start preparing much earlier, which helps them reach the event on time.

Amitabh Bachchan explained, "Kahin jaana hota haina toh uska ek samay nirdharit kiya jata hai, ki shamko 6 baje baraat ayegi. (If we have to go somewhere, then a time is fixed, like the wedding procession will arrive at 6 in the evening)."

The 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati aired on August 10. The game show is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. Episodes are also available to stream on Sony LIV.

In terms of acting, Amitabh Bachchan's last film release was 2024's Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth.

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