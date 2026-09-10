"If Bhansali Makes A Film With Amitabh Bachchan And Rekha, I'll Watch First Day First Show": Prithviraj Sukumaran

Ahead of the release of Daayra, featuring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, director Meghna Gulzar and the lead cast weighed in on the debate around picking the right stories for the audience. Kareena Kapoor said today's audiences are way smarter than they think.

The conversation revolved around backing good 'writing' by actors and producers. Kareena Kapoor said that producers have 'certain' dated ideas, but those ideas don't work in today's time.

"It's not that writers are not going to push the envelope or break the box. It's about getting the support from actors and producers. It's a collaborative effort," said Meghna Gulzar.

Kareena Kapoor added that producers think stories will work if there's a younger actor and actress in the film. But the picture is totally different.

"If Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes a film with Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, I will definitely watch first day first show," quipped Prithviraj Sukumaran.

About Daayra

The film stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as police officers who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime.

As per the makers, the movie is "inspired by true events."

Daayra unfolds in the "aftermath of a crime that grips the nation, sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and two investigations in motion."

"As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong," read a press note.