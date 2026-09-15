Emmys 2026: Jean Smart Scripts History For Most Acting Wins. Check Full List Of Winners

The 2026 Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles, rewarding the year's best from the world of television.

Hosted by Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay, the 78th annual ceremony was airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock from Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre.

The Pitt led the race with a whopping 25 total nominations, followed by the final season of Hacks with 24 and newcomer Widow's Bay with 19.

This year's ceremony has been spread across three nights, with several categories having been announced last weekend.

Jean Smart scripted Emmys history, tying Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman for the most overall acting wins (eight) in Emmy history.

With the win, Smart has officially taken home lead actress honors for every season of Hacks, marking the first time an actor has accomplished that feat.

VARIETY SERIES

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Winner)

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

The Traitors (WINNER)

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Noah Wyle - The Pitt (WINNER)

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus (WINNER)

Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti - The Testaments

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Zendaya - Euphoria

DRAMA SERIES

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Matthew Rhys - Widow's Bay (WINNER)

Yahya Abdul Mateen II - Wonder Man

Steve Carell - Rooster

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart - Hacks (WINNER)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Elle Fanning - Margo's Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow - The Comeback

COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margot's Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow's Bay

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Sally Field - Remarkably Bright Creatures (WINNER)

Claire Danes - The Beast In Me

Carey Mulligan - Beef

Sarah Pidgeon - Love Story: John F. Kennedy and Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Matthew Rhys - The Beast In Me (WINNER)

Riz Ahmed - Bait

Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac - Beef

LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

DTF St. Louis (Winner)

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Beef

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Allison Janney - The Diplomat (WINNER)

Taylor Dearden - The Pitt

Fiona Dourif - The Pitt

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi - The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise

Karolina Wydra - Pluribus

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tom Pelphrey - Task (WINNER)

Patrick Ball - The Pitt

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt

Gerran Howell - The Pitt

Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

Carlos-Manuel Vesga - Pluribus

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay (WINNER)

Dale Dickey - Widow's Bay

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Michelle Pfeiffer - Margo's Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter - Hacks

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Stephen Root - Widow's Bay (WINNER)

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs - Hacks

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Nick Offerman - Margo's Got Money Troubles

Michael Urie - Shrinking

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Linda Cardellini - DTF St. Louis (WINNER)

Jay Sunday - DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning - All Her Fault

Youn Yuh-jung - Beef

Laurie Metcalf - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Constance Zimmer - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

David Harbour - DTF St. Louis (WINNER)

Jason Bateman - DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd - Half Man

Richard Jenkins - DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton - Beef

Nick Offerman - Death By Lightning

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ernest Harden Jr - The Pitt (Winner)

Colman Domingo - Euphoria

Jeff Hiller - Pluribus

Jeff Kober - The Pitt

Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses

Bradley Whitford - The Diplomat

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Shailene Woodley - Paradise (Winner)

Brittany Allen - The Pitt

Tal Anderson - The Pitt

Tina Ivlev - The Pitt

Miriam Shor - Pluribus

Merrit Wever - The Gilded Age

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rob Reiner - The Bear (WINNER)

Michael J. Fox - Shrinking

Brett Goldstein - Shrinking

Hamish Linklater - Widow's Bay

Christopher McDonald - Hacks

Connor Storrie - Saturday Night Live

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Betty Gilpin - Widow's Bay (WINNER)

Leslie Bibb - Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear

Cherry Jones - Hacks

Laurie Metcalf - Hacks

Kaitlin Olson - Hacks

Lauren Weedman - Hacks

TELEVISION MOVIE

Remarkably Bright Creatures (Winner)

Heads of State

Miss You, Love You

People We Meet On Vacation

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War