Emmys 2026: Jean Smart Scripts History For Most Acting Wins. Check Full List Of Winners

The 2026 Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles, rewarding the year's best from the world of television.
Hosted by Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay, the 78th annual ceremony was airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock from Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre.
The Pitt led the race with a whopping 25 total nominations, followed by the final season of Hacks with 24 and newcomer Widow's Bay with 19.
This year's ceremony has been spread across three nights, with several categories having been announced last weekend.
Jean Smart scripted Emmys history, tying Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman for the most overall acting wins (eight) in Emmy history.
With the win, Smart has officially taken home lead actress honors for every season of Hacks, marking the first time an actor has accomplished that feat.
VARIETY SERIES
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Winner)
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
REALITY COMPETITION SERIES
The Traitors (WINNER)
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Noah Wyle - The Pitt (WINNER)
Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus (WINNER)
Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti - The Testaments
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Zendaya - Euphoria
DRAMA SERIES
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Matthew Rhys - Widow's Bay (WINNER)
Yahya Abdul Mateen II - Wonder Man
Steve Carell - Rooster
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart - Hacks (WINNER)
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Elle Fanning - Margo's Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow - The Comeback
COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margot's Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow's Bay
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Sally Field - Remarkably Bright Creatures (WINNER)
Claire Danes - The Beast In Me
Carey Mulligan - Beef
Sarah Pidgeon - Love Story: John F. Kennedy and Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Matthew Rhys - The Beast In Me (WINNER)
Riz Ahmed - Bait
Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac - Beef
LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
DTF St. Louis (Winner)
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Beef
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Allison Janney - The Diplomat (WINNER)
Taylor Dearden - The Pitt
Fiona Dourif - The Pitt
Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi - The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
Karolina Wydra - Pluribus
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tom Pelphrey - Task (WINNER)
Patrick Ball - The Pitt
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt
Gerran Howell - The Pitt
Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
Carlos-Manuel Vesga - Pluribus
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay (WINNER)
Dale Dickey - Widow's Bay
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Michelle Pfeiffer - Margo's Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter - Hacks
Jessica Williams - Shrinking
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Stephen Root - Widow's Bay (WINNER)
Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs - Hacks
Harrison Ford - Shrinking
Nick Offerman - Margo's Got Money Troubles
Michael Urie - Shrinking
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Linda Cardellini - DTF St. Louis (WINNER)
Jay Sunday - DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning - All Her Fault
Youn Yuh-jung - Beef
Laurie Metcalf - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Constance Zimmer - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
David Harbour - DTF St. Louis (WINNER)
Jason Bateman - DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd - Half Man
Richard Jenkins - DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton - Beef
Nick Offerman - Death By Lightning
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Ernest Harden Jr - The Pitt (Winner)
Colman Domingo - Euphoria
Jeff Hiller - Pluribus
Jeff Kober - The Pitt
Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses
Bradley Whitford - The Diplomat
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Shailene Woodley - Paradise (Winner)
Brittany Allen - The Pitt
Tal Anderson - The Pitt
Tina Ivlev - The Pitt
Miriam Shor - Pluribus
Merrit Wever - The Gilded Age
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rob Reiner - The Bear (WINNER)
Michael J. Fox - Shrinking
Brett Goldstein - Shrinking
Hamish Linklater - Widow's Bay
Christopher McDonald - Hacks
Connor Storrie - Saturday Night Live
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Betty Gilpin - Widow's Bay (WINNER)
Leslie Bibb - Hacks
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear
Cherry Jones - Hacks
Laurie Metcalf - Hacks
Kaitlin Olson - Hacks
Lauren Weedman - Hacks
TELEVISION MOVIE
Remarkably Bright Creatures (Winner)
Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet On Vacation
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War