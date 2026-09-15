Zendaya To Nicole Kidman: The Best Emmys 2026 Looks Are Here. Pick Your Favourite

It was the night of the Emmys 2026, and celebrities put their best foot forward in sharp suits and statement silhouettes. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 15.

Rhea Seehorn, Matthew Rhys, Jean Smart, Sally Field, Tom Pelphrey, Kate O'Flynn and David Harbour, among others, emerged as the winners. The awards were exciting, but the red-carpet fashion competition, defined by impeccable tailoring and dramatic gowns, was equally unforgettable.

Zendaya

Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya arrived looking ravishing (as always) in a Prada silver gown featuring a train and a plunging neckline. She completed the look with Mikimoto jewellery and a Rolex watch.

Zendaya At The Emmys 2026. Photo: AFP

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez turned heads in a golden sculpted Louis Vuitton gown and Tiffany & Co. jewellery. The strapless gown, paired with diamond jewels, was one of the show-stopping looks of the night.

Selena Gomez at the Emmys 2026. Photo: AFP

Elle Fanning

In the mint green Ralph Lauren gown, Elle Fanning surely stole the spotlight at the Emmys. She completed the look with centre-parted hair and loose curls.

Elle Fanning at the Emmys 2026. Photo: AFP

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman was among the most stylish celebrities in a strapless Chanel gown and an Omega watch. The custom-designed dress by Mathieu Balzy featured 46 flowers made of layered raffia, silk crepe, and silk organza.

Nicole Kidman at the Emmys 2026. Photo: AFP

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh looked straight out of a fairytale in a custom Vivienne Westwood corseted gown embellished with sequins. The lilac tulle overlay added dramatic flair that grabbed eyeballs.

Florence Pugh at the Emmys 2026. Photo: AFP

Jean Smart

Jean Smart wore a floor-length gown with metallic sleeves and a V-neck. Complementing the look were her vintage diamond, gold and pearl-drop earrings.

Jean Smart at the Emmys 2026. Photo: AFP

Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

Pregnant with her second child, Kaley Cuoco exuded radiance on the Emmys red carpet in a pale-pink Christian Siriano gown, while Tom Pelphrey looked handsome in a tailored tuxedo with a bow tie.

Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey at the Emmys 2026. Photo: AFP

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke served glamour in a strapless Prada gown. The structured silhouette and train, complemented by bold lips, made her one of the best-dressed celebrities of the night.

Emilia Clarke at the Emmys 2026. Photo: AFP

David Harbour

David Harbour made a statement in a classic black tuxedo. He won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Country.

David Harbour at the Emmys 2026. Photo: AFP

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell arrived on the Emmys 2026 red carpet in an Alberta Ferretti dress. It featured a ruffled V-neckline and came with a shawl draped over one shoulder.

Kristen Bell at the Emmys 2026. Photo: AFP

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