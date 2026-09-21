Kriti Sanon Turns Potter For A Day, Shares Glimpses Of Her First Clay Creations

Kriti Sanon has decided to swap film sets for a pottery wheel and try her hand at something she had wanted to learn for years. The actress recently attended a pottery session and shared a glimpse of her first experience with the craft on Instagram on September 20.

Rather than simply posing with her finished pieces, Kriti gave her followers a look at the process. In the pictures, she is seen sitting at a pottery wheel and working on clay with both hands. She appears focused as she shapes the material, trying out different forms during the session.

For the pottery class, Kriti opted for a relaxed look with a sleeveless maroon top, blue jeans, and a striped apron. She also wore a printed headscarf, keeping the overall look casual and easy.

Her pottery experiments include bowls and cups in earthy clay shades. Some of the pieces have slightly uneven or wavy edges. One of the creations is shaped like a heart, while another has a softly uneven rim.

But for Kriti, the session seemed to be less about getting every piece perfect and more about finally trying something she had kept postponing.

Sharing the pictures, the actor opened up about making time for activities that often remain on yearly wish lists. She wrote, “That thing you've been wanted to do or learn for years, the one that always made it to your ‘Things I wanna do this year' list but you never made time for it. Instead of saying ‘One day', yet again, make today your ‘Day One'! One of the things on my list was Pottery! The joy of learning a new skill, it's something else! I love being a Work In Progress. (sic)”

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Cocktail 2. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor.

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