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Nayanthara's Maldives Getaway: A 2-Night Stay At This Luxury Resort Can Cost Rs 8 Lakh

Nayanthara looked stunning in a yellow outfit as she strolled along a beach in the Maldives and soaked up some vitamin D

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Nayanthara's Maldives Getaway: A 2-Night Stay At This Luxury Resort Can Cost Rs 8 Lakh
Nayanthara was last seen in Hi.

Nayanthara just made our Sunday better as she shared a bunch of pictures of herself on social media. She looked stunning in a yellow outfit as she strolled along a beach in the Maldives and soaked up some vitamin D. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. In one of the pictures, she was seen wearing a hat as well.

She tagged the location as Patina Maldives, a luxury resort on the Fari Islands in the North Male Atoll of the Maldives. We checked the price for two adults for a two-night weekend getaway.

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The one-night rate for its Two-Bedroom Sunset Water Pool Villa is $4,090, which translates to Rs 3,92,376. For two nights, the stay would cost approximately Rs 8 lakh, or Rs 7,84,752 to be precise.

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There are other options as well. The One-Bedroom Beach Pool Villa is the lowest-priced option, with a nightly rate of $1,430. This translates to around Rs 1,37,187. A two-night stay would cost Rs 2,74,374.

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On the work front, Nayanthara was recently seen in Hi. She played Devayani in director Vishnu Edavan's Hi, which pairs her with Kavin.

"Hi doesn't reinvent the wheel as far as a rom-com goes, but it tries to give us an engaging story with some twists and turns. Director Vishnu Edavan has kept the story simple, taking two distinct characters - Mayil and Devayani - and attempting to develop a romantic relationship between them through chaos and a web of lies," our in-house critic wrote in the review. 

Also Read: Hi Review: Nayanthara's Role In This Rom-Com Shows A Softer Side After Toxic

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