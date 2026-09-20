Nayanthara's Maldives Getaway: A 2-Night Stay At This Luxury Resort Can Cost Rs 8 Lakh

Nayanthara just made our Sunday better as she shared a bunch of pictures of herself on social media. She looked stunning in a yellow outfit as she strolled along a beach in the Maldives and soaked up some vitamin D. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. In one of the pictures, she was seen wearing a hat as well.

She tagged the location as Patina Maldives, a luxury resort on the Fari Islands in the North Male Atoll of the Maldives. We checked the price for two adults for a two-night weekend getaway.

The one-night rate for its Two-Bedroom Sunset Water Pool Villa is $4,090, which translates to Rs 3,92,376. For two nights, the stay would cost approximately Rs 8 lakh, or Rs 7,84,752 to be precise.

There are other options as well. The One-Bedroom Beach Pool Villa is the lowest-priced option, with a nightly rate of $1,430. This translates to around Rs 1,37,187. A two-night stay would cost Rs 2,74,374.

On the work front, Nayanthara was recently seen in Hi. She played Devayani in director Vishnu Edavan's Hi, which pairs her with Kavin.

"Hi doesn't reinvent the wheel as far as a rom-com goes, but it tries to give us an engaging story with some twists and turns. Director Vishnu Edavan has kept the story simple, taking two distinct characters - Mayil and Devayani - and attempting to develop a romantic relationship between them through chaos and a web of lies," our in-house critic wrote in the review.

Also Read: Hi Review: Nayanthara's Role In This Rom-Com Shows A Softer Side After Toxic