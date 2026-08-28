<i>Hi</i> Review: Nayanthara's Role In This Rom-Com Shows A Softer Side After <i>Toxic</i>

There's no doubt that Nayanthara is a talented actress who can hold a film on her own. Even her Toxic co-star Yash called her 'Lady Superstar', acknowledging this. Interestingly, she had two releases in the same week - Toxic and Hi - and both see her in very different roles. She plays Devayani in director Vishnu Edavan's Hi, which pairs her with Kavin.

Hi doesn't reinvent the wheel as far as a rom-com goes, but it tries to give us an engaging story with some twists and turns. Director Vishnu Edavan has kept the story simple, taking two distinct characters - Mayil and Devayani - and attempting to develop a romantic relationship between them through chaos and a web of lies.

Mayilasamy, aka MS (Kavin), is a Coimbatore lad who has been very unlucky in love but is desperate to have a love marriage. His family is concerned about him, but he doesn't bow down to their pressure and decides to run away from home. Cut to Devayani (Nayanthara), who is trying to escape a forced marriage with a hefty reverse dowry, and she runs away too. When their paths cross, Mayil helps her by announcing that she is pregnant with his child - and they are not married! Plenty of chaos and family antics ensue, eliciting quite a few laughs.

Meanwhile, Mayil and Devayani (with a baby bump) find solace in each other, and their friendship turns to love. But do they both find what they are seeking in life? And do they have a happily-ever-after?

Lyricist-turned-director Vishnu Edavan has made a good effort with his first film, though it has its share of flaws. There are some genuinely funny moments thanks to the antics of the parents (K. Bhagyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Prabhu), friends (Aadithya Kadhir), and others like VTV Ganesh. Of course, not all the jokes land (that happens when you over-rely on humour in a film), and when the film starts to get emotional, it unfortunately begins to drag. Hi doesn't offer any novelty in any sense, and that's perhaps its biggest weakness. It is a pleasant rom-com, but the premise is dated and the conflicts are familiar tropes. We don't find a compelling reason to care about Mayil and/or Devayani, and that's the struggle for the audience. Vishnu Edavan had an interesting premise, a good lead pair, and a superb supporting cast, yet the film still falls short. It feels like an opportunity lost.

Kavin is effective as Mayil, and Nayanthara gives Devayani the required maturity and agency. Kavin's comic timing is a huge plus, especially in the first half. He also brings a certain vulnerability to his character - a man who has faced repeated failures in love. For Nayanthara, essaying Devayani is a cakewalk, and her strong screen presence adds value to the film.

One must mention the supporting cast - K. Bhagyaraj, Prabhu, and Radhika Sarathkumar - who are funny on screen and have some great lines to boot. Prabhu gets an emotional track as well, which is a nice touch. VTV Ganesh appears briefly to add another dash of humour and does his job well.

The technical departments deliver. Rajesh Shukla's cinematography makes the visuals vibrant, while Jen Martin's music (especially Rasagulla) complements the rom-com.

Hi is a film that is pleasant thanks to Nayanthara and Kavin. It's not a film you take home with you, but you don't regret watching it either.