Huma Qureshi Serves Old-School Glamour In Strapless Black Gown At Emmys 2026

Huma Qureshi attended the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The actor made a glamorous appearance at the star-studded ceremony in a black gown.

For the event, Huma chose a strapless black gown with a figure-hugging silhouette. She kept her styling elegant and understated, opting for dewy makeup, defined eyes, and a bright red lip. She completed the look with minimal accessories and wore her hair in a sleek style.

Huma also shared a few pictures from the evening on Instagram. Alongside the photos, she wrote, "Proud to be attending the #Emmy tonight. Grateful to have witnessed so much brilliance, hard work and passion all under one roof."

Speaking about attending the Emmys, Huma said, as quoted by The Tribune, "This is such a great time for Indian talent to sort of like cross pollinate and do stuff together in a more meaningful way. We're truly in the age of like territory agnostic content. And I am just here to be part of that wonderful ride."

Huma's appearance at the Emmys comes as Indian talent continues to make its presence felt at international events. The actor was last seen in Baby Do Die Do and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

The 2026 Emmy Awards were held in Los Angeles and honoured the best in television from the past year. The ceremony was hosted by Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay and aired live on NBC, while also streaming on Peacock from Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre.

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