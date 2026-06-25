Zendaya's Viral Rs 3,300 Spider-Man Tee Wins The Internet: 'She Never Fails To Serve'

- Zendaya wore a vintage Spider-Man T-shirt at the Paris photocall for Spider-Man: Brand New Day
- The T-shirt was sourced from eBay for $34.99 and styled as a dress with white stilettos
- Zendaya's look was styled by Law Roach, blending casual wear with formal diamond earrings
Zendaya turned heads at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall held at UGC Cine Cite Bercy in Paris, France, on Wednesday. While celebrity appearances at film promotions are usually packed with designer gowns and high-fashion looks, Zendaya chose a surprisingly simple outfit – a vintage Spider-Man T-shirt.
The actress attended the event ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled to hit Indian theatres on July 30. The film is part of the popular Spider-Man franchise starring Tom Holland, with Zendaya once again linked to the beloved superhero universe.
Styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach, Zendaya's look proved that fashion does not always need a hefty price tag to make an impact.
The outfit featured a relaxed, oversized T-shirt with a red Spider-Man graphic on the front. The vintage tee was styled as a dress-like silhouette. Rather than pairing it with sneakers or boots, Zendaya opted for white stilettos, adding a polished touch to the casual piece.
She completed the look with a youthful pixie bob featuring soft bangs. Her makeup remained fresh and understated, with nude lips, mascara-coated eyes and a hint of blush over a glowing base. Adding an unexpected twist, she accessorised the look with dangling diamond earrings, blending formal jewellery with an everyday graphic tee.
What Made Zendaya Go Viral In A Rs 3,300 T-Shirt
What made the outfit even more interesting was the story behind it. Shortly after the event, Law Roach shared an Instagram Story revealing that the vintage Spider-Man T-shirt had been sourced from eBay for $34.99 (approximately Rs 3,300). The pre-owned piece was listed in a 2XL size. Posting a screenshot of the original listing, he wrote, "Style doesn't always have to cost a fortune."
Social Media Reactions
The revelation quickly sparked conversation online, with many fans praising Zendaya for turning an affordable pre-owned item into one of the week's most talked-about fashion moments.
One user wrote, “Zendaya never fails to serve, even wearing a simple, cute Spider-Man themed t-shirt, you just can't take your eyes off her, she's THAT girl and always will be.”
zendaya never fails to serve even wearing a simple cute spider man themed t shirt you just can't take your eyes off her she's THAT girl and always will be pic.twitter.com/BcnDqCGVc3— francesca ✶࿐ (@hllandayalali) June 24, 2026
“This is kinda iconic,” echoed her fans.
zendaya at the “spider man: brand new day” event in paris— lunika (@fashionitgirl) June 25, 2026
In a vintage marvel t-shirt, this is kinda iconic pic.twitter.com/jaOiGw9FUB
Someone said, “Only Zendaya will wear a T-shirt and make it look 10x hotter.”
Only Zendaya will wear a Tshirt and make it look 10x hotter???? pic.twitter.com/Obp0tzkl2p— Kalabari finest ???? ✂️ (@IbimBoyle) June 25, 2026
Others appreciated the affordability angle. A comment read, “Zendaya casually slaying in a $35 eBay find while the rest of us pay full price for new merch.”
Zendaya casually slaying in a $35 eBay find while the rest of us pay full price for new merch— แกะน้อย ???? (@kooktfc) June 25, 2026
However, not everyone was convinced by the look. A person said, “I love Zendaya, but girl. Just a t-shirt???? Is this a PR stunt?”
i love zendaya but girl. just a tshirt ????— ａｙａ ???????????? (@ayakon_s) June 24, 2026
is this a pr stunt
A few users also questioned the styling choice, asking, “Why just a t-shirt, Zendaya?”
why just a tshirt Zendaya ????— sara ???????? (@itsaquakson) June 24, 2026
Another post read, “Zendaya is going viral for wearing just a $35 T-shirt to Tom Holland's movie premiere. She kept on readjusting it on stage, looking like she knew she made a mistake.”
Zendaya is going viral for wearing just a $35 T-shirt to Tom Holland's movie premiere, while he was fully dressed up in a suit ????— Diamie (fc catalyst ????????) (@Diamie_x) June 25, 2026
She kept on readjusting it on stage , looking like she know she made a mistake ???? pic.twitter.com/Jeeqo774UW
Love it or hate it, Zendaya's latest appearance has once again shown her ability to get people talking.
Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads In A Chic Rs 1.8 Lakh Satin Halter Dress At Cannes Lions 2026
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