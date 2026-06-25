Zendaya's Viral Rs 3,300 Spider-Man Tee Wins The Internet: 'She Never Fails To Serve'

Zendaya turned heads at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall held at UGC Cine Cite Bercy in Paris, France, on Wednesday. While celebrity appearances at film promotions are usually packed with designer gowns and high-fashion looks, Zendaya chose a surprisingly simple outfit – a vintage Spider-Man T-shirt.

The actress attended the event ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled to hit Indian theatres on July 30. The film is part of the popular Spider-Man franchise starring Tom Holland, with Zendaya once again linked to the beloved superhero universe.

Styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach, Zendaya's look proved that fashion does not always need a hefty price tag to make an impact.

The outfit featured a relaxed, oversized T-shirt with a red Spider-Man graphic on the front. The vintage tee was styled as a dress-like silhouette. Rather than pairing it with sneakers or boots, Zendaya opted for white stilettos, adding a polished touch to the casual piece.

She completed the look with a youthful pixie bob featuring soft bangs. Her makeup remained fresh and understated, with nude lips, mascara-coated eyes and a hint of blush over a glowing base. Adding an unexpected twist, she accessorised the look with dangling diamond earrings, blending formal jewellery with an everyday graphic tee.

What Made Zendaya Go Viral In A Rs 3,300 T-Shirt

What made the outfit even more interesting was the story behind it. Shortly after the event, Law Roach shared an Instagram Story revealing that the vintage Spider-Man T-shirt had been sourced from eBay for $34.99 (approximately Rs 3,300). The pre-owned piece was listed in a 2XL size. Posting a screenshot of the original listing, he wrote, "Style doesn't always have to cost a fortune."

Zendaya wore a $34.99 Spider-Man t-shirt. Photo: Luxury Law/ Instagram, AFP

Social Media Reactions

The revelation quickly sparked conversation online, with many fans praising Zendaya for turning an affordable pre-owned item into one of the week's most talked-about fashion moments.

One user wrote, “Zendaya never fails to serve, even wearing a simple, cute Spider-Man themed t-shirt, you just can't take your eyes off her, she's THAT girl and always will be.”

“This is kinda iconic,” echoed her fans.

Someone said, “Only Zendaya will wear a T-shirt and make it look 10x hotter.”

Others appreciated the affordability angle. A comment read, “Zendaya casually slaying in a $35 eBay find while the rest of us pay full price for new merch.”

However, not everyone was convinced by the look. A person said, “I love Zendaya, but girl. Just a t-shirt???? Is this a PR stunt?”

A few users also questioned the styling choice, asking, “Why just a t-shirt, Zendaya?”

Another post read, “Zendaya is going viral for wearing just a $35 T-shirt to Tom Holland's movie premiere. She kept on readjusting it on stage, looking like she knew she made a mistake.”

Love it or hate it, Zendaya's latest appearance has once again shown her ability to get people talking.

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