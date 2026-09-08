"One Day": Selena Gomez Shares Sweet Photo With Baby, Hints At Family Plans

Selena Gomez has often been open about her hopes for the future and the life she wants to build away from the spotlight. While the singer-actor has spoken about love and family over the years, her latest social media post has once again sparked conversations around motherhood.

Selena shared a new picture with a baby on Instagram and added a brief but meaningful note about starting a family of her own someday. The sweet snap featured her dressed in a white vest and blue shorts.

The singer, married to music composer Benny Blanco, was seen interacting with a newborn baby lying beside her on a couch. In the caption, she wrote, "one day," followed by a face holding back tears and a thought-bubble emoji.

Back in 2024, Selena Gomez revealed that she cannot safely carry her own children due to severe medical complications. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 34-year-old actor-singer explained that her health issues would place both her life and the baby's life in serious jeopardy if she were to get pregnant.

She said, “I haven't ever said this but I unfortunately can't carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

However, the setback has not changed Selena's desire to embrace parenthood. She has reportedly considered options such as adoption or surrogacy in order to start a family.

“It's not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way, it happens for everyone. [But] I'm in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms.

“I am one of those people. I am excited about what that journey will look like, but it will look a little different. At the end of the day, I don't care. It will be mine. It will be my baby,” she shared.

Selena Gomez married record producer Benny Blanco in September 2025.

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