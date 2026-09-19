'Not In Your Control': Karishma Tanna On Postpartum Depression After Son's Birth

Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ved, on July 29. The actor opened up about her experience of becoming a mother and the emotional challenges that came with it. Karishma spoke about going through postpartum depression and how motherhood helped her understand her own strength in a new way.

In an interview with TOI, Karishma revealed that she had prepared herself mentally for the changes that could follow childbirth. "After all this, it still hits you, and it is not in your control. You still have to go through it. I would just want to tell all the women: you can't judge yourself and put yourself on that guilt trip. Whatever you're doing, it's just perfect for you and your baby. A happy mother leads to a happy child,” she said.

The actor said the strength required to navigate motherhood after childbirth is difficult to put into words, especially while recovering from stitches, dealing with intense emotions and experiencing major hormonal changes. "From the highest of happy hormones to the lowest is unimaginable. There are times when you find yourself crying over every little thing, and yet you keep going," she added.

Karishma further shared that motherhood has made her more aware of the privileges she has. “I am grateful, and I thank God for giving me this life. I'm taking my privileges very seriously, and I'm not taking any of those for granted. I have a baby now in my life, and I feel for all the toddlers. I feel for all the mothers, especially those who are underprivileged, and I want to help in whichever way possible,” she said.

Karishma Tanna was last seen on screen in a guest appearance on the 2024 Prime Video series Call Me Bae, following her highly acclaimed lead role as crime reporter Jagruti Pathak in the 2023 Netflix web series Scoop.

Also Read: "Don't Want To Look Like A Mess": Karishma Tanna On Postpartum Self-Care