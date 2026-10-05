'Not Going To Ask You Who To Marry': Richa Chadha On 'Politicised' Interfaith Marriage With Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha has spoken about the scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Ali Fazal and how they chose not to let their marriage become a political talking point.

Richa and Ali legally registered their marriage in 2020 and later celebrated their union with elaborate wedding festivities and receptions in October 2022.

In an unfiltered conversation on the KindleCast episode of The Soft Record podcast, Richa was asked how she protected an ordinary love from being turned into a 'political symbol'.

Richa said that her relationship with Ali is simply about two people who fell in love and built a family together.

"It's just two people who fell in love, got married, they have a child, they have a family. And it's been many years now, so deal with it. We are not going to ask who to marry after speaking to you. There are enough elderly people in our own houses that we have to keep happy," she said.

The actor also questioned why she should give importance to the opinions of people who have no place in her personal life.

"Will we ask them or you? Who are they? Why does a person who has no worth come to you to argue? Because he has no worth. He is poor, helpless. He has no food to eat. He has no job. Why will you take the burden of his opinion?" Richa said.

Richa and Ali's relationship has often attracted attention, particularly because of their different religious backgrounds. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in July 2024.

Richa Chadha Shares Non-Negotiables In Her Marriage

In an earlier conversation with Movified, Richa Chadha opened up about how her relationship with Ali has evolved over the years.

"Most of our discussions these days are quite domestic, revolving around who would do what, who is paying for what, send this letter, or speak to the landlord," she shared.

The Heeramandi actor revealed that her relationship with Ali has evolved over the years, and today, they are in one of the most beautiful phases of married life. "You are busy with logistics, but it's also a beautiful time," she added.

"For me, it's respect and trust," Richa Chadha said, adding, "Trust is not just about having unwavering faith in your husband's loyalty towards you, but also about knowing that if something needs to be done, Ali will do it."

The actor revealed that she and the Mirzapur star have divided responsibilities between themselves. They both ensure that they complete their tasks so they can manage everything smoothly. "Especially when you are ambitious, this is how you get things done," Richa noted.

She added, "Where there is no respect, the relationship cannot survive. Sooner or later, somebody cheats on somebody, or something else will happen that breaks the relationship."

Recalling their struggling days, Richa Chadha shared that she had known Ali Fazal since he used to have a cycle. "It's a miracle that we met in this industry, where people are often more concerned about everyone's status and money. And anyway, it's not easy to be in an interfaith relationship, as people keep asking questions. I think it's a miracle that we found each other."

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