Ali Fazal Redefines Traditional Menswear In Tarun Tahiliani's Creation At Lakme Fashion Week

Ali Fazal always manages to stand out when it comes to making a style statement. At this year's Lakme Fashion Week, the Mirzapur actor closed Tarun Tahiliani's menswear collection, Tasva. Ditching heavily embroidered sherwanis and predictable bejewelled ensembles, the actor walked the runway in a sophisticated ivory look.

The actor was dressed in an embroidered long jacket over a wrap-style style. The kurta came with a refined silhouette, full sleeves, and a clean finish. The subtle overlapping front added a regal appeal to the look.

He styled the kurta with a pair of slim-fitted churidar trousers. The most striking element of his entire look was a matching ivory dupatta draped over one shoulder. The dupatta was adorned with delicate motifs and an intricately embroidered border. The tonal embroidery further added texture and sophistication to the look without taking away from the attire's understated monochromatic colour palette.

Ali Fazal completed his look with traditional golden-toned juttis, which perfectly brought the whole look together. His nearly styled hair and well-groomed moustache also enhanced the polished appearance.

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The collection was inspired by several Indian art traditions, such as the Tree of Life, Lipan Art and paisley motifs, alongside the play of light. Patterns like floral, fluid and geometric also found their way into the garments. Aari work, Zardozi and mirror work were featured alongside appliqué, pearl embellishments and three-dimensional detailing, bringing more texture to the garments.

Alongside Ali Fazal's ivory ensemble, the collection's palette also featured soft shades of lilac, salmon and jade. Overall, the actor's outfit struck a perfect balance between understated luxury and timeless Indian menswear. With an ivory colour palette, intricate detailing, and a layered silhouette, the outfit reimagined a new definition for traditional menswear.

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