Inside Ektaa And Tusshar Kapoor's Pune Apartment With A Circular Bed And Floor-to-Ceiling Windows

Tusshar Kapoor has made his mark in Bollywood with films such as Golmaal and Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, while Ektaa Kapoor has built a successful career as a television and film producer through Balaji Telefilms. The siblings own an apartment in Pune that features a glowing circular bed, a glamorous green dining table and carefully curated decor that brings a touch of soft glam to the home.

In a house tour video shared on Curly Tales' YouTube channel, the duo welcomed the host into their Pune apartment. The living room immediately draws attention with a large arched mosaic inspired by Gustav Klimt's famous painting The Kiss. The artwork stands out for its gold and sparkling mosaic pieces that catch the sunlight streaming through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The rest of the living and dining area balances comfort with glamour. Curved ivory sofas with rounded shapes create a cosy seating corner, while an oversized ceiling installation featuring glass-like leaves with brass accents. The coffered ceiling and subtle cove lighting tie the look together.

The dining area is as unique as it gets thanks to the green malachite table in the centre. It comes with natural-looking swirls and patterns that make it a statement piece. Emerald-green velvet chairs surround the table.

The same attention to materials and finishes extends to the kitchen, where beige fluted cabinets are paired with black marble. A large central island is lit up by warm amber LED lighting underneath. It creates the illusion that the heavy stone surface is floating. Set against views of the Pune skyline, the kitchen combines contemporary design with dramatic details.

The first bedroom has the emerald-green velvet taking centre stage. The wall behind the bed is covered in tufted green velvet and a circular bed with lighting underneath covers the space.

The second bedroom takes a completely different approach, leaning towards classic luxury. A tall crimson velvet headboard stands out against a grey marble wall. A traditional chandelier and arched architectural details lend the room a more timeless appeal.

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