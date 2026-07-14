Tusshar Kapoor Reveals 'Biggest Misconception' About Being A Single Parent To Son Laksshya

Tusshar Kapoor believes becoming a father has been the biggest turning point in his life. The actor opened up about how raising his son Laksshya has changed him as a person and why he does not see single parenting as a challenge.

Tusshar became one of the first single fathers in Hindi cinema in 2016 when he welcomed his son Laksshya through IVF and surrogacy. Now, a decade later, he says fatherhood has brought a sense of calm that he never experienced before.

Speaking about the one thing that changed him the most, Tusshar Kapoor told Bollywood Bubble, "Fatherhood – that has changed me as a person. That is what has really settled me down. That is what has brought the calmness in the chaos."

Tusshar Kapoor On Fatherhood

He added that becoming a parent also changed the way he looks at success. "That is what has made me understand that life is more than just movies. There is more to life than just box office or reviews or how many films you are doing. I think it is more about living for someone else."

The actor shared that his 10-year-old son is now the centre of his world. "I have that responsibility. I cherish it. I relish it. I still love my work and enjoy being in movies. But when I go on a rollercoaster with my son, that is another joy that I never had earlier. That has fulfilled my life and made me a complete person."

Tusshar Kapoor On Misconceptions About Single Fathers

When asked about the biggest misconception people have about single fathers, Tusshar Kapoor said many assume it is much harder than it actually is.

"The only misconception people have about being a single parent is that it becomes more challenging. I do not think it is going to be as challenging if I am a hands-on parent because I like doing what I am doing and I manage my time that way," he said.

Tusshar Kapoor also pointed out that parenting is not only about family structure but also about involvement. According to him, even in a two-parent family, if one parent is not actively involved, the other ends up handling everything anyway.

For him, parenting has never felt like a burden. "I have been ready for it. That is why I got into it. It does not feel like a chore or a pressure. It feels like a part of me," he said.

The actor also dismissed the idea that he struggles to balance work and home. "People think my head must be aching because I am working and running the house. No. I do what I feel like doing. I am not somebody who socialises a lot. So if I am not working, my time is for my son."

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