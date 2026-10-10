Tour Rekha's Rs 100 Crore Mumbai Mansion Basera That Reflects Her Timeless Grace

Rekha is among the most prolific actors Indian cinema has ever produced. Born on October 10, 1954, Bhanurekha Ganesan started her career as a child artist in Telugu cinema and has featured in more than 200 projects, including Umrao Jaan, Kalyug, Silsila, Koi... Mil Gaya, and Lajja.

As the actor celebrates her 72nd birthday today, fans remain fascinated not only by her body of work and a swoon-worthy collection of stunning silk sarees but also by her sea-facing mansion in Mumbai.

Rekha's Mumbai Home

The mansion is located on one of Mumbai's most prestigious stretches, Bandra Bandstand. The property is a testament to Rekha's success and hard work, while also reflecting her sophisticated taste in aesthetics. According to a report by The Times of India, the property is valued at around Rs 100 crore.

The property is situated along the same stretch as the homes of Bollywood superstars, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. It features a wooden entrance gate, while its facade is draped in lush foliage. This understated appearance is what intrigues many fans.

Rekha named her house "Basera," which means "a place to stay" in Hindi. Much like her graceful appearances at public events, the mansion boasts a stunning facade.

The multi-storey mansion features walls in white and pastel hues, and large windows that allow ample natural light and ventilation. It also has a distinct umbrella-shaped dome, which evokes memories of her most-celebrated role in Umrao Jaan.

The property is surrounded by lush greenery and high bamboo walls. Adding to its charm, Rekha's home offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea. It showcases a fusion of contemporary and traditional design elements, giving the residence a unique character.

While there are no interior photographs or videos available to the public, the architecture suggests that natural light was a key consideration in the home's design. The numerous windows ensure that the actor's residence remains cosy, airy, and bright.

One can also spot staircases connecting different sections of the house, creating a seamless flow between spaces while maintaining privacy. It appears that every detail has been thoughtfully designed to enhance both functionality and comfort.

Rekha's bungalow exudes impeccable design and serves as a masterclass in modern architecture that harmoniously coexists with nature. Warm, elegant, and understated, the estate perfectly embodies the actor's timeless grace.

Also Read | Inside Ramayana Designers Rimple And Harpreet's Delhi Bungalow: Rs 1 Crore Souza Painting, Pichwai Art, Pool