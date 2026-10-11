"Was Grappling With My Motherhood": Ektaa Kapoor Recalls Her 'Own Kind Of Postpartum' After Son's Birth Via Surrogacy

Ektaa Kapoor embraced motherhood in 2019 when she welcomed her son Ravie through surrogacy. While becoming a mother was an important milestone in the television producer's life, the journey came with its own set of emotional challenges. Ektaa recently opened up about experiencing her “own kind of postpartum” and admitted that she was initially grappling with the transition to motherhood.

Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Ektaa described 2021 and 2022 as the most challenging years for her mental health. The producer revealed that she struggled to process the events unfolding around her during that period.

“Mental health-wise, it was bad because I was not able to grapple with that. For me, it was the worst during COVID, the worst year for me mentally because I could not… Even though I didn't give birth to my son, I had postpartum of my own kind. I was really grappling with my motherhood," she said.

Ektaa also opened up about coping with personal losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I never saw so many deaths around me, and that was mentally the toughest year, 2021–22, for me," she added.

Earlier, Ektaa Kapoor spoke about balancing work with parenting and how it often brings its own challenges. On the Known Unknown podcast with Usha Kakade, the producer said, "Mother's guilt is a real thing. My son has fit into my life in such a way that even when I work, he is with me. He comes to the office for meals. Even if we have meetings going on, he will have dinner with me there. I may not be at home, but his dinner happens with me in the office."

Ektaa added that she cherishes the time she spends with her son, especially since she embraced motherhood later in life. “My son's time is very important to me because I became a mother late,” she said.

Ektaa Kapoor is the joint managing director of Balaji Telefilms and has produced several successful television shows and movies. Most recently, she produced The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannah Bhatia. The film was released in theatres on September 25.

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