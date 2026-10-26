Lewis Hamilton Shares How He Bonds With 'Girlfriend' Kim Kardashian's Children

Lewis Hamilton is getting comfortable in his role around Kim Kardashian's family. The Formula One champion has shared that spending time with the reality TV star's four children makes him happy, and he has even added a furry friend to their household by gifting them a dog named Halo.

Speaking at a press panel ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, Lewis Hamilton spoke about the happiness he finds in spending time with children in his family. While he has always enjoyed being around his niece and nephew, his relationship with Kim Kardashian has given him more opportunities to spend time with her kids.

“My niece and nephew always gave me a lot of happiness. My girlfriend's kids, I love spending time with them. She's got four, so I'm getting to play with these kids,” he said.

Lewis Hamilton also shared a sweet detail about his growing bond with the children, revealing that he got them a pet this year. “I got them a dog this year, so little Halo is a new member of that family,” he shared.

Although Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have not spoken much about their relationship in public, their social media activity has offered fans a look at their time together. From family getaways to holidays and date nights, the two have shared a few moments from their life away from the spotlight.

Kim Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband, rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The former couple married in 2014 and finalised their divorce in November 2022.

Their eldest child, North West, was born in June 2013, followed by Saint West in December 2015. Their younger children, Chicago West and Psalm West, were born via surrogate in January 2018 and May 2019, respectively.

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