Kim Kardashian Cheers On Lewis Hamilton In A Baby Pink Leotard And Matching Sheer Skirt

Kim Kardashian knows how to make a statement with her sartorial choices, and her latest appearance at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix was no exception. The reality star turned heads in a baby pink leotard paired with a semi-sheer skirt as she arrived to support her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton.

Kim Kardashian In Alala Pink Dress

Kim wore a figure-hugging baby pink look from Alala's spring 2024 collection that accentuated her curves, toned arms, and flat tummy. She opted for a rose-quartz turtleneck maxi dress that came with a bodysuit-style base and a sheer, flowy skirt that grazed the floor. The dress also featured deep armholes that extended into a racerback silhouette, revealing a hint of side boob.

As the founder of Skims, Kim Kardashian has built a business around shapewear and undergarments designed to create a seamless finish under clothes. However, the entrepreneur appeared to take a different approach to the idea while attending the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Her sheer baby pink dress featured a bodysuit-style base that remained clearly visible underneath the see-through fabric, making the innerwear an integral part of the outfit rather than something to hide. She turned a traditionally hidden element of dressing into a defining feature of her look.

The Finishing Touches

Kim completed the look with open-toe silver heels and a matching pink Hermes Mini Kelly bag featuring Chrome Hearts' signature hardware. The reality star wore her dark hair pulled back into a sleek updo that accentuated the clean line of the halter neckline. Her makeup included soft, matte-to-neutral glam, with contoured cheekbones, defined lips in a neutral shade and subtle eye definition.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have reportedly been dating since February. The duo made their relationship public in April through appearances in Tokyo and later at Coachella.

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