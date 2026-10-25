Nick Jonas Shares Adorable Photos With Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti From Burning Up Tour

Nick Jonas is currently on the Jonas Brothers' Burning Up tour in North America. The singer has been giving fans glimpses of his life on the road through photo dumps on social media. His latest post featured adorable moments with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The opening frame showed Nick enjoying a cup of coffee at a local cafe. The singer also shared a few pictures with his brothers performing on stage, along with behind-the-scenes moments from the tour.

One of the photos featured Priyanka wearing a Burnin Up cap and playfully sticking out her tongue as Nick held her close. The couple twinned in black outfits for the intimate backstage picture.

Nick also posted a heartwarming photograph of himself embracing his daughter, Malti. The father-daughter duo appeared to be enjoying a sweet moment together, with Malti joining Nick on tour after spending a few days apart. The side note simply read, "I'm on one."

Earlier this week, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated Dussehra with their daughter, Malti, at their home in Los Angeles. The family marked the occasion with traditional rituals such as Shivling abhishek and a hawan. One of the heartwarming moments from the festivities showed Nick washing Malti's feet as part of the kanya pujan ritual.

The trio coordinated their festive outfits in shades of green. Nick wore a traditional kurta, while Priyanka opted for a suit. Malti looked adorable in a frock, accessorised with bangles and a scarf bearing the words ‘Jai Mata Di'.

While Nick has been occupied with his tour, Priyanka Chopra has been busy shooting for her upcoming film, Varanasi. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the epic is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.

Also Read | What Nick Jonas Admires Most About Priyanka Chopra As A Mother To Malti Marie