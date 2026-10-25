Nick Jonas Shares Adorable Photos With Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti From Burning Up Tour

Nick Jonas is currently on the Jonas Brothers' Burning Up tour in North America. The singer has been giving fans glimpses of his life on the road through photo dumps on social media. His latest post featured adorable moments with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
The opening frame showed Nick enjoying a cup of coffee at a local cafe. The singer also shared a few pictures with his brothers performing on stage, along with behind-the-scenes moments from the tour.
-
-
Is AI Bubble Waiting To Burst? Nikhil Kamath Warns Of Tougher Months Ahead
-
"We Don't Have 5 Years": Celebrated American General Sounds Alarm On War
-
"There Will Be Issues Between Big Countries": S Jaishankar On India-China
-
Neha Goyal Makes Stunning Asian Games Gold Revelation At NDTV World Summit 2026
-
Big NDTV Summit Impact: RBI Governor's Tata Sons Listing Remark Makes Top Newspaper Headlines
-
"Certainty Is A Problem": Nikhil Kamath On Marriage, Children And Future
-
"High Inflation Is Like Tax On Everyone": RBI Governor At NDTV World Summit
-
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's Big Hint On Tata Sons Listing Row At NDTV World Summit
-
The Mystery Of A Bare Nail In Ashwini Vaishnaw's Office
-
To PM Modi's "Failed Product" Jab At Rahul Gandhi, A Shashi Tharoor Counter
One of the photos featured Priyanka wearing a Burnin Up cap and playfully sticking out her tongue as Nick held her close. The couple twinned in black outfits for the intimate backstage picture.
Nick also posted a heartwarming photograph of himself embracing his daughter, Malti. The father-daughter duo appeared to be enjoying a sweet moment together, with Malti joining Nick on tour after spending a few days apart. The side note simply read, "I'm on one."
Earlier this week, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated Dussehra with their daughter, Malti, at their home in Los Angeles. The family marked the occasion with traditional rituals such as Shivling abhishek and a hawan. One of the heartwarming moments from the festivities showed Nick washing Malti's feet as part of the kanya pujan ritual.
The trio coordinated their festive outfits in shades of green. Nick wore a traditional kurta, while Priyanka opted for a suit. Malti looked adorable in a frock, accessorised with bangles and a scarf bearing the words ‘Jai Mata Di'.
While Nick has been occupied with his tour, Priyanka Chopra has been busy shooting for her upcoming film, Varanasi. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the epic is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.
Also Read | What Nick Jonas Admires Most About Priyanka Chopra As A Mother To Malti Marie