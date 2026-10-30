Gurdas Maan Comes Out In Support Of Daler Mehndi Amid Uttarakhand Event Row

Gurdas Maan has joined the growing list of celebrities extending support to Daler Mehndi following the controversy over his performance at a Navratri event in Uttarakhand. Addressing the incident, the Punjabi singer has asked people to look beyond what happens on stage and remember that artists also deal with personal struggles, health concerns and difficult situations.

Speaking to The Times of India, Gurdas Mann shared his thoughts on the criticism surrounding Daler Mehndi and highlighted the efforts artists make to fulfil their commitments, even when things are not going well in their personal lives.

The singer said, “An artist's journey is often more complex than what we see from the outside.” He further added, “We must remember that artists are human too, with personal circumstances and challenges of their own.”

Gurdas Mann also pointed out that performing in front of an audience comes with responsibilities, but artists do their best to meet expectations despite unexpected challenges. Explaining his perspective, he said, “An artist will always try and do his best for his fans in spite of health issues, personal loss, injuries, etc.”

Gurdas Mann further urged people not to rush to conclusions when such situations arise. Calling for a more understanding approach, he said everyone should “approach every situation with compassion, give the benefit of the doubt, and allow due process to take its course.”

What Happened At Daler Mehndi's Uttarakhand Event?

The controversy began on October 18, when Daler Mehndi performed at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand. His performance took an unexpected turn when state minister Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage and questioned the singer in front of the audience.

The minister accused Daler Mehndi of performing after consuming alcohol and expressed his displeasure over the situation. He said, “There is a Durga Mata programme for Navratri, and you are singing at the event after drinking alcohol, which is not appropriate. We called you so that our people could be entertained. You are making a fool of us. This is wrong. It's wrong. You were called because you have a big name. You can't even speak, how will you sing?”

Subodh Uniyal later claimed that the singer had received Rs 35 lakh for the performance.

The incident also prompted Daler Mehndi's brother, Mika Singh, to speak up in his defence. Mika maintained that Daler does not consume alcohol and called for an apology over what he described as a public insult.

Several other celebrities, including Rajpal Yadav, Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma and Badshah, also came out in support of Daler amid the controversy.

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