'<i>Maine Koi Apradh Kiya Hai Jo Maafi Maangu</i>?' Subodh Uniyal Denies Reports Of Apologising To Daler Mehndi

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has refused to apologise to singer Daler Mehndi over their recent public confrontation, contradicting earlier reports that he had expressed regret over the incident. In an interview with Satya Vani, the minister maintained that he had done nothing wrong and questioned why he should apologise to the singer.

When asked whether he had apologised to Daler Mehndi, Uniyal dismissed the suggestion, saying, "Mera maafi maangne ka prashn hi nahi hai (There is no question of me apologising)."

The minister went on to question whether he had committed any wrongdoing that warranted an apology. "Ye batao, maine koi apradh kiya hai jo maafi maangu? (Tell me, have I committed any crime that I should apologise?)," he said during the interview.

Uniyal also expressed displeasure over reports claiming that he had apologised to the singer. He argued that if Daler Mehndi was unwell, he should either have cancelled his performance or informed the organisers and the audience about his condition beforehand.

"Agar tabiyat kharab thi toh nahi aana chahiye tha. Agar aaye bhi the, toh janta ko bata dete ki tabiyat kharab hai (If he was unwell, he should not have come. Even if he did come, he should have informed the audience that he was unwell)," the minister said.

Questioning who was responsible for the controversy, Uniyal added, "Main kehta hoon, apradhi kaun hai? (I ask, who is the one at fault?)". He maintained that an apology should come from the person who had made a mistake.

Why Was There Speculation About An Apology?

Earlier reports suggested that Uniyal had apologised to Daler Mehndi following the incident. A statement from Mika Singh's team, quoted by IANS, had indicated that the minister had expressed regret during a telephone conversation with the singer.

"We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident. Respecting artists and their dignity is extremely important. Daler paaji is a senior artist who has contributed immensely to the music industry, and every artist deserves to be treated with respect (sic)," the statement read.

Speaking to IANS, Mika Singh also revealed that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had invited both brothers to the state.

Mika subsequently addressed the controversy at a press conference, where he spoke about his conversation with Dhami and praised the Chief Minister's handling of the situation.

"Just this morning, I spoke with my elder brother, dear friend, and someone I hold in high regard, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. Whenever I visit Dehradun, he meets me with great warmth and is extremely down-to-earth. The way he communicated with Daler Paaji and me was very polite and humble. He offered an apology on behalf of the Minister, and though I told him it wasn't necessary since he made no mistake."

What Happened At Daler Mehndi's Uttarakhand Performance?

The controversy erupted when Daler Mehndi's performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand was interrupted by state minister Subodh Uniyal.

The minister alleged that the singer was under the influence of alcohol and was lip-syncing during the performance, which took place at a religious event during Navratri.

The incident drew attention after the performance was disrupted, prompting a response from Mika Singh, who spoke up for his elder brother and emphasised the need to treat artists with respect.

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