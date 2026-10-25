Subodh Uniyal Apologises To Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh's Team Shares Statement

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has apologised to singer Daler Mehndi over the recent interruption of his performance in Uttarakhand. Responding to the development, Mika Singh's team has welcomed the gesture and expressed hope that the controversy can now be put to rest.

In a statement, the singer's team underlined the importance of treating artists with dignity.

"We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident. Respecting artists and their dignity is extremely important. Daler paaji is a senior artist who has contributed immensely to the music industry, and every artist deserves to be treated with respect (sic)," read the statement from team Mika Singh.

The statement added, "We hope this matter can now be put behind us and everyone can move forward with mutual respect and understanding."

The apology comes after Mika Singh said on Friday that his elder brother, Daler Mehndi, did not want the matter to be prolonged following Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's apology on behalf of Uniyal.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Mika revealed that the Chief Minister had invited both brothers to Uttarakhand.

Mika also addressed the controversy during a press conference, where he spoke about his conversation with Dhami and appreciated the Chief Minister's approach to the situation.

"Just this morning, I spoke with my elder brother, dear friend, and someone I hold in high regard, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. Whenever I visit Dehradun, he meets me with great warmth and is extremely down-to-earth. The way he communicated with Daler Paaji and me was very polite and humble. He offered an apology on behalf of the Minister, and though I told him it wasn't necessary since he made no mistake."

What Happened At Daler Mehndi's Uttarakhand Performance?

The controversy erupted when Daler Mehndi's performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand was interrupted by state minister Subodh Uniyal.

The minister alleged that the singer was under the influence of alcohol and was lip-syncing during the performance, which took place at a religious event during Navratri.

The incident drew attention after the performance was disrupted, prompting a response from Mika Singh, who spoke up for his elder brother and emphasised the need to treat artists with respect.

(With IANS Inputs)

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