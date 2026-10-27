'Upload Video': Singer Maninder Buttar Refutes Uttarakhand Minister's Claim That He Was Beaten During A Performance

Days after Mika Singh refuted Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal's allegations that Daler Mehndi was drunk during a recent stage performance, Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar also refuted the minister's similar claims against him.

Addressing the minister directly, Maninder expressed deep shock over his claims. During an Instagram Live session on Monday, the singer recalled his 2019 performance in Uttarakhand and shared in Punjabi, “I performed for 1.5 hours, and an honourable minister came to the stage, gave me a Pahadi cap, and I performed the rest of the show in that cap. I was told that it was the first time a young artist was performing, and so 6000-7000 people are here.”

Maninder said that the show went well, and he could not understand why the minister claimed that Maninder had been beaten up there. He requested the complete recording be made public.

“I want the truth to come out. I respectfully request the Hon'ble Minister to upload the complete recording of that show so that everyone can see what actually happened and judge for themselves if I did anything wrong. I have done shows in Himachal and pan-India but never hurt anyone so far. Neither did I ever sing anything wrong; the whole industry knows,” he added.

Sharing that he was shocked by the minister's words, Maninder continued, “Such words don't look nice from you. I am a very simple person. I was genuinely shocked when I came to know that such things had been said about me and my father, that too on camera. I am a small artist, and I have always tried to keep my family away from controversies like these.”

He further stated that he never performed under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicating substance. “All I ask is for the complete, unedited recording of that show to be made public. Let people watch it, understand what really happened, and decide for themselves who is right and who is wrong,” the singer shared.

The controversy originally erupted at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, where Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted Daler Mehndi's live performance and accused him of lip-syncing and being drunk.

While confronting him on stage, the minister brought up Maninder Buttar's name, allegedly claiming that the singer was previously beaten up during his visit to the region.

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