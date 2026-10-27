Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Shikhar Pahariya Left His Studies In London To Support Her After Sridevi's Death

Janhvi Kapoor is set to share how Shikhar Pahariya supported her during one of the most difficult phases of her life. Recalling the period after her mother Sridevi's death in 2018, the actor revealed that Shikhar left his studies in London to be by her side.

Sridevi died in Dubai in February 2018 after accidentally drowning in a bathtub. Her sudden demise shocked the film industry and left her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, dealing with an immense personal loss.

In the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar will recall how Shikhar stepped up to support Janhvi during that difficult time. The actor revealed that they were not officially dating back then.

“I think he was studying in London and he took like half a semester off. He came to Mumbai, and he used to stay in town with his dad then, and I only found out much later that he moved to his friend's house in Juhu for a month. Not that I was seeing him every day, but later on I just found out that he was like, ‘No, in case she needs me, I just want to be around'," Janhvi recalled, as per TOI.

Back in 2024, when Janhvi appeared on the show with her sister Khushi Kapoor, she became emotional as she spoke about losing her mother, Sridevi.

“When I got the call, I was in my room, and I could hear wailing from Khushi's room, and I think I barged into her room howling and crying. But what I do remember is, the minute she looked at me, she stopped crying. She just stopped crying. She sat next to me and started comforting me. And I have never seen her cry about it since," the actor said.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been dating for several years. While neither has explicitly accepted or denied the dating rumours, Janhvi has spoken about Shikhar on several occasions during interviews.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the Telugu film Peddi opposite Ram Charan. She will next be seen in Lag Ja Gale alongside Tiger Shroff and Lakshya. The film will be released in theatres on May 14, 2027.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor's Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Makes A Cute Cameo In Her 'Life Lately' Post



