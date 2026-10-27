'People Knew Me As The Man Who Almost Killed Amitabh Bachchan': Puneet Issar On <i>Coolie</i> Mishap

For Puneet Issar, one unfortunate moment on a film set became an incident that would follow him for years. In 1982, while shooting an action sequence with Amitabh Bachchan for Coolie, a mistimed punch left the superstar critically injured. What followed was a difficult period for Puneet Issar, who found himself facing public scrutiny and struggling for work.

More than four decades later, the actor has opened up about how the accident changed his career.

In an interview with Amit Bhatia on his channel, Issar reflected on the incident, the six years he spent struggling to get the roles he wanted, and how playing Duryodhan in BR Chopra's Mahabharat became a turning point in his life.

Puneet Issar Says Coolie Accident Changed His Career

Recalling the aftermath of the incident, Issar said he had no intention of hurting Bachchan. The accident, however, changed how people perceived him.

"I am a firm believer that whatever happens, happens for the good. Unfortunately, that incident happened. I didn't get work for six years after that, but I became world famous. People started knowing me as the man who almost killed Amitabh Bachchan. It was just an accident. I never did it intentionally. Amitji is a megastar, and I am his huge fan," he said.

Issar acknowledged that the years following the accident were difficult. He lost out on projects and struggled to find the kind of roles he had hoped to play.

"I didn't get the kind of roles I wanted, and I was dropped out of some films, but I don't blame anybody. That was my destiny; it made me stronger," he added.

How Mahabharat Changed Puneet Issar's Career

Issar's career eventually took a different direction when he was offered a role in BR Chopra's television adaptation of Mahabharat. While the actor became widely recognised for playing Duryodhan, he revealed that the character was one he had actively pursued.

According to Issar, Chopra initially wanted him to play Bheem. The actor, however, was keen to portray Duryodhan and insisted on auditioning for the role.

"I got Mahabharata. I became known as dusht Duryodhan. And I wanted to play that character. BR Chopra sahab wanted me to play Bheem. He and his colleague were shocked to find out when I said I wanted to audition for the role of Duryodhan. But I insisted that I wanted to play Duryodhan. People related to that character so much," he recalled.

His portrayal of Duryodhan eventually became one of the defining performances of his career. The role brought him widespread recognition and helped establish his place in Indian television history.

For an actor who had spent years struggling to move past an unfortunate incident, Mahabharat offered an opportunity to be recognised for his performance rather than the controversy surrounding his past.

What Happened To Amitabh Bachchan On The Sets Of Coolie?

The accident took place in Bengaluru during the filming of Coolie, directed by Manmohan Desai. Issar and Bachchan were shooting a fight sequence when the timing went wrong, leaving Bachchan with a severe abdominal injury.

The actor was rushed to the hospital and underwent multiple surgeries. His condition remained critical for months, and he was declared clinically dead for a brief period before doctors managed to revive him.

Bachchan later recalled the frightening experience in a blog post, describing how his condition deteriorated after he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

I went into almost a haze and a coma-like situation. Within five days of coming into Breach Candy, I had another surgery and didn't come out of that one for a very, very long time, and I was clinically dead for a couple of minutes. Then Dr Wadia, who looked after me and is an absolute life-saver, just said, 'I'm going to take a last chance' and he started pumping cortisone/adrenaline injections into me one after another- almost 40 ampules of it- with the hope that something would happen, and then I got revived."

Also Read | How A Stunt By Amitabh Bachchan Going Wrong On Coolie Set Left Him "Clinically Dead"