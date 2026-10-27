<i>Student Of The Year After Dark</i> Trailer: Shanaya Kapoor Sets Out To Solve Twin Sister's Murder

The trailer of Shanaya Kapoor's upcoming series, Student of the Year: After Dark, was released on Tuesday.

Set in the familiar surroundings of St. Teresa's, the series takes the competition for the coveted Student of the Year title in a darker direction. This time, the race to the top is overshadowed by a mysterious death.

The plot follows Aayesha Malik (Shanaya Kapoor), the school's queen bee, whose death leaves her twin sister Aditi (also played by Shanaya Kapoor) searching for answers.

Unconvinced that her sister's death was an accident, Aditi decides to investigate the matter herself. She enters St. Teresa's undercover and takes part in the fiercely contested Student of the Year competition.

As she gets closer to the truth, Aditi discovers that Aayesha's closest friends were also her strongest rivals. With everyone having something to hide, finding the killer means navigating the school's cut-throat competition while trying to stay one step ahead of those around her.

According to the show's synopsis, Aditi must do whatever it takes to rise through the ranks, survive the competition and win if she wants to uncover the truth behind her sister's death.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Reema Maya, Student of the Year: After Dark will premiere on JioHotstar on November 13.

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