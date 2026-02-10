The Advice Shanaya Kapoor Received From Her Father Sanjay Kapoor After Her First Film Got Shelved

Shanaya Kapoor is stepping into a new phase of her career with Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Yaa Main, backed by Anand L. Rai.

But the journey here has been anything but smooth.

In an interview with NDTV, the actor spoke candidly about the heartbreak of seeing her first film fall through and the lessons she learned in the years that followed.

Shanaya was initially set to debut with Dharma Productions' Bedhadak, announced in 2022 alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

However, the project was eventually shelved. She later made her screen debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey in 2025.

Looking back, Shanaya said it was a tough period.

"Sitting here today, I think it all kind of makes sense why things happened the way they did," she said, adding that being part of a film with Bejoy Nambiar, Adarsh, and Anand L. Rai feels deeply meaningful.

She admitted that losing a film overnight was devastating.

"It's heartbreaking for any young girl to have a film in your hand one day and literally the next day it just falls through," Shanaya shared.

"And especially when the audience is also aware of it, and you must then explain it to people and everyone. When you're going through it alone, with just your mom and dad, it's still a little bit easier. It's at home, you know—it's your close people, you can always trust them. But when everyone is part of it, it is difficult," the actress added.

Despite the setback, Shanaya chose to stay committed to her craft.

Recalling an advice from her father, actor Sanjay Kapoor, she said, "Maybe right now you're not getting the chance to perform in front of the camera, but you love the craft. Go back, take a scene, and perform it in front of an audience."

She followed that advice closely, performing scenes weekly in a circle of fellow learners.

"That just reminded me why I love this craft and to stay focused on this and not on the noise, because what's meant to be will be, and your time will come. Maybe right now it just wasn't my time."

The three-year stretch, she believes, changed her both personally and creatively.

"Experiences always make your craft better because you have something to tap into," Shanaya said, adding that the struggles helped her approach characters with greater emotional depth.

Tu Yaa Main is set to hit theaters on February 13.