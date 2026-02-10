Akshay Kumar's <i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Using Recycled <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2</i> Script? Makers React

For some time now, speculation has been rife that Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Bhooth Bangla is a recycled version of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's script. However, production house T-Series has shut down all such claims, categorically stating that the two films are individual projects.

Shiv Chanana, Co-Producer at T-Series, addressed the matter directly and firmly reiterated that there is no factual basis to the claims linking the two films.

He said in an official statement, "We have also come across some articles, but the fact is we have never received any script from Mr Priyadarshan or his team for making a Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise."

The Co-Producer at T-Series stressed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were built as original stories, with no narrative connection to each other or to any earlier scripts being cited now.

Furthermore, he added, "It is our franchise. If anything has to be developed, it will be developed by us and under our supervision, which is exactly how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were made. I don't understand where these stories are coming from-this was never the case."

As per the statement shared by the production house, industry insiders also said, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a unique horror-comedy franchise, is a prized asset in T-Series' iconic film portfolio. If anyone tries to take advantage of the BB brand, name, or universe by using its name directly or indirectly, the makers will take strict legal action."

According to a Mid-Day report recently, Bhooth Bangla was originally planned as a sequel to the hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

The report said, "Priyadarshan had written a draft for a sequel. He was certain that if the franchise were to be taken ahead, it would be with Akshay. But things didn't materialise then. Later, T-Series took the franchise forward with director Anees Bazmee and Kartik Aaryan. When Priyan sir and Akshay decided to reunite, he reworked that draft."

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It was led by Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. It was released in 2022.

About Bhooth Bangla

Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that Bhooth Bangla, his upcoming horror comedy with frequent collaborator Priyadarshan, will now hit the theatres on April 10, 2026.

Bhooth Bangla, which reunites Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years, was earlier scheduled for release on May 15.

"Bhooth Bangla ka countdown rewind! 10 April... Milte hain theatres mein. #BhoothBangla," Akshay Kumar posted on Instagram alongside an announcement teaser.

Besides Akshay Kumar, the movie will also feature Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and the late veteran actor Asrani.

