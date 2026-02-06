Shanaya Kapoor On Ignoring 'Hurtful' Comments About Her Appearance: "I Choose To Disregard Remarks About My Jawline'

Shanaya Kapoor made her Bollywood debut last year with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Vikrant Massey. She is soon to be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's survival drama Tu Yaa Main, an adaptation of the Thai action-horror film The Pool. The actress, who has always been exposed to social media trolling and comments about her appearance, recently broke her silence on the matter.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Zoom, Shanaya Kapoor said, "I seek the audience's approval. How can I achieve that if I avoid understanding their feelings about me? That's why I engage with it frequently. However, if the comments are about my appearance-like how I look today or remarks about my jawline-those are things I choose to disregard. Yet, it's crucial to acknowledge that such comments can be hurtful at times. When I try to escape from that, it becomes a bit challenging for me personally."

She continued, "I believe there are various types of comments. If they pertain to my work, such as feedback on my dancing or acting, then even if the remarks are quite negative or expressed harshly, I view them as constructive criticism because I owe it to my audience to listen. It might not be phrased nicely, and it can sting a bit, but it serves as a reality check."

Furthermore, she added that when she feels low about certain comments, she confides in her mother, who is her closest friend.

Tu Yaa Main Trailer

Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming film Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, promises a love story that veers sharply into survival-thriller territory, with a crocodile at the centre of the chaos.

The trailer was unveiled on Thursday.

Running for three minutes and twenty seconds, it opens on a meta note.

A DVD of Rakesh Roshan's cult classic Khoon Bhari Maang is played, specifically the iconic scene in which Rekha's character is attacked by a crocodile. The reference sets the tone for what follows.

The narrative introduces two content creators from contrasting worlds. Shanaya Kapoor plays a social media influencer known online as Miss Vanity, while Adarsh Gourav essays the role of Aalaa Flowpura from Nalasopara.

The two connect through a social-media-driven collaboration aimed at boosting reach and visibility. What begins as a professional association gradually develops into a tentative romantic bond.

However, the mood shifts dramatically when the duo head out on what appears to be a vacation together. As Shanaya's character relaxes in a swimming pool, she notices a crocodile lurking nearby.

The tension escalates quickly as the characters find themselves trapped in the pool, repeatedly attacked by the predator.

In one moment of disbelief, Shanaya asks Adarsh, "Why isn't he killing us?" To which he responds, "Yeah, in Khoon Bhari Maang, he attacks Rekha instantly."

Despite multiple attempts to escape, their efforts fail. The trailer ends on a grim note, with Shanaya's character bleeding as the crocodile finally launches a brutal attack.

About Tu Yaa Main

Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the Colour Yellow banner, Tu Yaa Main appears to be a survival thriller layered beneath the facade of a contemporary romance.

Tu Yaa Main is slated for a Valentine's Week theatrical release on February 13, 2026. The film will clash at the box office with Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, which also explores a dark take on love.

