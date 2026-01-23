<i>Tu Yaa Main</i> Trailer: A Social Media Collab Between Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav Turns Deadly In This Survival Thriller

A still from the trailer.
New Delhi:
Bejoy Nambiar is back with another genre-blending outing.
What's Happening
- The filmmaker's upcoming film Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, promises a love story that veers sharply into survival thriller territory, with a crocodile at the centre of the chaos.
- The trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday.
- Running for three minutes and twenty seconds, the trailer opens on a meta note.
- A DVD of Rakesh Roshan's cult classic Khoon Bhari Maang is played, specifically the iconic scene in which Rekha's character is attacked by a crocodile. The reference sets the tone for what follows.
- The narrative introduces two content creators from contrasting worlds. Shanaya Kapoor plays a social media influencer known online as Miss Vanity, while Adarsh Gourav essays the role of Aalaa Flowpura from Nalasopara.
- The two connect through a social-media-driven collaboration aimed at boosting reach and visibility. What begins as a professional association gradually develops into a tentative romantic bond.
- However, the mood shifts dramatically when the duo head out on what appears to be a vacation together. As Shanaya's character relaxes in a swimming pool, she notices a crocodile lurking nearby.
- The tension escalates quickly as the characters find themselves trapped in the pool, repeatedly attacked by the predator.
- In one moment of disbelief, Shanaya asks Adarsh, "Why isn't he killing us?", to which he responds, "Yeah, in Khoon Bhari Maang he attacks Rekha instantly."
- Despite multiple attempts to escape, their efforts fail. The trailer ends on a grim note, with Shanaya's character bleeding as the crocodile finally launches a brutal attack.
Background
Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the Colour Yellow banner, Tu Yaa Main appears to be a survival thriller layered beneath the facade of a contemporary romance.
Tu Yaa Main is slated for a Valentine's Week theatrical release on February 13, 2026. The film will clash at the box office with Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo, which also explores a dark take on love.