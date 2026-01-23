<i>Tu Yaa Main</i> Trailer: A Social Media Collab Between Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav Turns Deadly In This Survival Thriller

Bejoy Nambiar is back with another genre-blending outing.

What's Happening

The filmmaker's upcoming film Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, promises a love story that veers sharply into survival thriller territory, with a crocodile at the centre of the chaos.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday.

Running for three minutes and twenty seconds, the trailer opens on a meta note.

A DVD of Rakesh Roshan's cult classic Khoon Bhari Maang is played, specifically the iconic scene in which Rekha's character is attacked by a crocodile. The reference sets the tone for what follows.

The narrative introduces two content creators from contrasting worlds. Shanaya Kapoor plays a social media influencer known online as Miss Vanity, while Adarsh Gourav essays the role of Aalaa Flowpura from Nalasopara.

The two connect through a social-media-driven collaboration aimed at boosting reach and visibility. What begins as a professional association gradually develops into a tentative romantic bond.

However, the mood shifts dramatically when the duo head out on what appears to be a vacation together. As Shanaya's character relaxes in a swimming pool, she notices a crocodile lurking nearby.

The tension escalates quickly as the characters find themselves trapped in the pool, repeatedly attacked by the predator.

In one moment of disbelief, Shanaya asks Adarsh, "Why isn't he killing us?", to which he responds, "Yeah, in Khoon Bhari Maang he attacks Rekha instantly."

Despite multiple attempts to escape, their efforts fail. The trailer ends on a grim note, with Shanaya's character bleeding as the crocodile finally launches a brutal attack.

Background

Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the Colour Yellow banner, Tu Yaa Main appears to be a survival thriller layered beneath the facade of a contemporary romance.

Tu Yaa Main is slated for a Valentine's Week theatrical release on February 13, 2026. The film will clash at the box office with Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo, which also explores a dark take on love.