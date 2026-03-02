Shanaya Kapoor On Age and Height Differences With Her Male Co-Stars: 'Risks Excite Me'

Shanaya Kapoor made her screen debut last year with Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, in which she was paired opposite Vikrant Massey. Their age difference quickly became a talking point. In her latest film, Tu Yaa Main, she stars alongside Adarsh Gourav, and this time the height difference between the two actors has drawn attention.

Both casting choices move away from the usual norms seen in Bollywood, and Shanaya says her generation of actors is happy to challenge long-held expectations and rules.

What Shanaya Kapoor Said

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Shanaya said, "It's not about proving anyone wrong. I can speak about myself, and I think as an actor, it is all about taking that risk; that's what excites me. If you read something and if you feel like, 'This is something that I've done, and let's go back into it,' I don't know how exciting that would be for me. I want to look at a scene and be thinking, 'Oh my god, am I going to be able to pull this off or not? How do I pull this off? How do I find truth in this?'"

She added, "Those are the things that excite me personally, and that's where you hope to create that magic and you see that little spark when you try to do something new and not stay to doing the same thing."

While box office risks are often unrewarded, Shanaya says she is encouraged by the recent impact of Dhurandhar (2025) and Border 2.

She said, "It's an exciting time for all actors and for all creators right now too. The audiences are back in the theaters and it's a very exciting feeling. The audience had stopped coming for a bit. But now, even for international films, people are going in groups for a film like Marty Supreme as well, which is also exciting."

"That's the fun that I missed for a while as an audience. So, of course, as an actor, it's just more exciting, more motivating," added the actress.



Also Read: When Aryan Khan "Pushed" Suhana Khan And Shanaya Kapoor Off The Stairs: 'Best Rollercoaster Ride Of Your Life'