<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Love Gill Indirectly Brings Up Gurpreet Ghuggi Controversy While Accusing Scout Of Career Damage

Love Gill has once again spoken out amid the controversy surrounding her equation with ScoutOP. The singer alleged that her image has been affected by remarks made by Scout's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, during Weekend Ka Vaar. She also brought up the Rs. 5 crore settlement controversy involving Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi.

Speaking to Scout, Love said, “Maine pehle bhi bataya hai, main bahut mushkil se nikli hoon.(I have mentioned this before, I have been through a very difficult time.)” She further revealed that she had only recently put the experience behind her, adding, “Main ek mahine pehle in sab cheezon se bahar nikal ke aayi hoon. (“I emerged from all of this a month ago.)"

While Love did not directly mention Gurpreet Ghuggi during their conversation, her remarks sparked speculation that she could be referring to the controversy involving the Punjabi actor.

Love also confronted Scout for not speaking up in front of his girlfriend, Kaashvi. She said, "Jab wo bol rahi thi, tumhaari girlfriend, ki trap fasa rahi tab tune us cheez ko clarity kyu nahi di? (When your girlfriend was saying that she was setting a trap, why didn't you provide any clarity on the matter?) The singer continued to blame ScoutOP for allegedly “ruining” her career.

What Was The Gurpreet Ghuggi Controversy?

The controversy erupted after a Canada-based YouTuber made allegations involving Love Gill and Gurpreet Ghuggi, who shared screen space in the Punjabi film Furlow. The claims alleged that the two were romantically involved and that Love had become pregnant. A settlement worth Rs 5 crore had been reached to keep the matter under wraps. However, these allegations have not been verified.

Gurpreet dismissed the claims as “completely false and fabricated”, while Love also denied the rumours. In May 2026, she reportedly responded to the online trolling through an Instagram Story, asking those who continued questioning her about Ghuggi to reach out to the actor directly if they wanted updates about him.

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