Indian Railways To Launch Door-to-Door Parcel Delivery Service In 8 Cities

Indian Railways is set to launch a door-to-door parcel delivery service in eight major cities following a successful pilot run. The service will allow customers to book parcel pickups and deliveries from their homes through the Rail Parcel App.

The service, called 'Ghar Se Ghar Tak', will initially be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune.

Under the new system, customers will not need to visit railway parcel offices to send or collect packages. They can book doorstep pickups and deliveries through the app or website.

How Will the Parcel Service Work?

Indian Railways will work with logistics partners to provide the service. While the railways will transport parcels between cities, logistics partners will handle doorstep pickups and deliveries.

Customers can book parcels up to 15 days in advance or as late as one day before the scheduled train departure.

Logistics partners will collect parcels from customers and hand them over to railway staff up to one hour before departure.

Online Booking and Live Tracking

The Rail Parcel App will allow customers to book shipments, make payments and track parcels online.

Each booking will receive a unique 10-digit Progressive Reference Record (PRR) number, which customers can use to track their shipments.

The platform will also provide digital GST invoices and live tracking updates.

For security, deliveries will be verified through a one-time password (OTP) system. Customers can pay using UPI, credit cards, debit cards or net banking.

Cancellation and Refund Rules

Customers cancelling their railway freight bookings before parcel pickup will receive a full refund of the railway freight charge after a ₹10 clerkage deduction.

However, refunds for doorstep pickup and delivery charges will depend on the policies of the logistics partners.

The initiative is expected to benefit individuals, small businesses and online sellers who regularly send parcels between cities.

By combining railway transport with doorstep services, Indian Railways aims to make parcel delivery more convenient and accessible while reducing the need for customers to visit railway stations.