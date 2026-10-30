Pay 45 Paise At Railway Ticket Counters, Get Rs 10 Lakh Insurance Cover

For just 45 paise, train passengers can get insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakh. Now, Indian Railways is extending this facility to eligible passengers booking reserved tickets at railway counters. This benefit was previously offered to online ticket buyers..

The move is significant for millions of passengers who still prefer to buy their tickets at railway stations. Until now, the optional travel insurance facility was associated with online ticket bookings. Extending it to eligible counter bookings widens access to a low-cost safety net.

"The insurance is optional. Passengers who opt for it can get coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh, subject to the policy's terms and conditions. The cover is intended to provide financial assistance in the event of specified railway accidents or other covered incidents," Suraj Pandey, Managing Director, ACME India Industries Limited, told NDTV.

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How To Get Rs 10 Lakh Train Insurance For 45 Paise

The premium is nominal, but passengers should understand how the facility works before opting for it.

"Eligible passengers booking reserved tickets at railway counters can access the optional insurance facility. The premium is 45 paise per passenger, and the maximum coverage is Rs 10 lakh, subject to the applicable policy conditions," added Suraj Pandey.

However, the actual amount payable depends on the nature of the incident and the terms of the policy. The maximum cover should not be mistaken for a guaranteed payout in every case.

"Passengers should check the insurance option and the applicable conditions at the time of booking. They should also read the policy details to understand the incidents covered, the benefits available and the process for making a claim," added Pandey.

Why Train Insurance Alone Is Not Enough

Insurance can offer financial support after a covered incident. It cannot prevent an accident or eliminate the risks passengers face during a journey. That requires consistent investment in railway infrastructure, coach design, material quality and maintenance.

Coach interiors, for instance, face constant use, heavy passenger movement and regular wear and tear. Using fire-safe materials that meet applicable railway standards, durable components and reliable fittings can help reduce certain risks. Regular inspections and timely repairs are equally important to identify damaged components before they become a safety concern.

Hygiene and functionality also matter. Worn-out fittings, deteriorating interiors and poorly maintained components can affect the passenger experience and, in some cases, create avoidable risks.

Safety Must Extend To Existing Coaches

As Indian Railways modernises its fleet, attention must extend beyond introducing new coaches. The maintenance of existing Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches is equally important.

Material testing, engineering quality, periodic inspections and planned refurbishment should remain central to railway safety. Replacing damaged parts on time and ensuring that materials meet the required standards can help maintain the reliability of coaches throughout their service life.

Ultimately, the 45-paise insurance facility offers passengers an affordable way to access financial protection against specified risks. Extending it to eligible counter bookings makes that protection more accessible.

But the larger goal must be to combine financial safeguards with stronger preventive measures. Insurance can help passengers and their families cope with the financial consequences of a covered incident. Better engineering, rigorous safety checks and regular maintenance are what help make train journeys safer in the first place.