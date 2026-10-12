Dealing With Mental Stress? Check If Your Health Insurance Covers Therapy

For someone dealing with mental stress, seeking professional help can be difficult enough. The last thing they need is an unexpected bill because their health insurance does not cover the therapy sessions they thought were included.

Many health insurance policies now mention mental health coverage. But that does not automatically mean they will pay for regular sessions with a psychologist or therapist. The difference lies in the policy terms, the type of treatment and whether outpatient care is covered.

The Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, requires insurers to make medical insurance available for the treatment of mental illness on the same basis as physical illness. However, this does not mean every policy covers routine outpatient consultations, counselling or psychotherapy.

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So, how can policyholders check whether their health insurance will pay for therapy?

Check The Fine Print Before Booking A Session

The first step is to read the policy schedule, Customer Information Sheet and detailed policy wording. Look for terms such as outpatient department (OPD), psychotherapy, psychologist, counselling and mental health treatment.

Saurabh VijayVergia, Founder and CEO of CoverSure, told NDTV that policyholders should not rely only on broad statements about mental health coverage. They need to check the specific benefits included in their plans.

A policy may cover mental illness-related hospitalisation but exclude regular outpatient therapy. In other cases, therapy may be covered under a separate OPD benefit, an optional add-on or an employer-provided health plan.

Policyholders should also check how the benefit works. Some plans may reimburse eligible sessions with a qualified provider. Others may offer access to counselling through a designated network, app or virtual service.

These arrangements are not interchangeable. A few complimentary counselling sessions, for instance, may not cover the cost of long-term psychotherapy.

How Much Will Your Insurer Actually Pay?

The total sum insured is another figure that can be misleading. A policy with a Rs 10 lakh sum insured does not necessarily provide a substantial allowance for therapy. The amount available for outpatient treatment may be much smaller, subject to a separate annual limit or a cap on each session.

Consider someone who attends therapy four times a month and pays Rs 1,500 per session. The annual expense would come to Rs 72,000. If the policy offers only a limited OPD allowance, the patient may have to pay a significant part of this amount out of pocket.

According to Saurabh VijayVergia, policyholders should examine the actual financial limits instead of assuming that a large hospitalisation cover will also take care of recurring therapy expenses.

Check the annual OPD limit, per-session cap, number of sessions allowed and any co-payment. Also find out whether consultations, diagnostic tests and medicines share the same outpatient allowance.

Check The Therapist's Eligibility And Required Documents

Even when a policy includes a mental health benefit, the provider and treatment must meet its conditions. Before booking an appointment, check whether the insurer accepts treatment from a clinical psychologist, psychiatrist or another category of mental health professional. The eligibility rules may differ depending on the service and policy wording.

Find out whether the insurer requires a diagnosis, prescription, referral or prior approval. Do not assume that the same documentation rules apply to every counselling service.

Policyholders should also check for waiting periods, exclusions and restrictions on ongoing treatment. Keep invoices, prescriptions and other relevant records needed to process a claim. If the policy language is unclear, ask the insurer for written confirmation. A useful question is: "Does my policy cover recurring outpatient psychotherapy with my chosen provider? What are the applicable limits, waiting periods and documents required?"

Ask the insurer to identify the specific clause that governs the benefit. This can help avoid confusion when filing a claim later.

What If Your Health Insurance Does Not Cover Therapy?

An exclusion does not necessarily mean that affordable support is out of reach. Saurabh VijayVergia advises policyholders to understand the benefits available to them before making decisions about their insurance arrangements.

Employees can check whether their employer offers counselling services or an employee assistance programme. These benefits may provide access to professional support, although the number of sessions and eligibility conditions can vary.

Those considering an add-on or a new policy should check whether outpatient mental health treatment is included and whether the cover suits their needs. They should also confirm how the insurer treats pre-existing conditions and ongoing treatment, and disclose the information requested during the application process.

A new policy or benefit should not be assumed to cover bills incurred before the cover begins. Ultimately, understanding the terms of a health insurance policy can help reduce the financial uncertainty associated with seeking mental health care. Knowing what is covered, how much the insurer will pay and which providers qualify allows policyholders to plan their expenses better.