This Indian Railway Station Surrounded By Hills Looks Straight Out Of A Bollywood Film. Location Inside

A railway station surrounded by green hills and beautiful mountain views may sound like a scene from a Bollywood movie, but this place is real. A content creator recently praised Yog Nagari Rishikesh railway station for its clean surroundings, beautiful views and services. While many railway stations in India are known for their busy platforms and crowds, this station offers a different sight with greenery and mountains around it.

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On Instagram, the creator shared, “Criticising the government is every Indian's right, but at the same time, it is our responsibility to applaud the good work by them. Recently I visited Rishikesh via train, and I was in awe looking at the railway station: services, cleanliness and picturesque views.”

“It was nothing short of any railway station we used to see in YRF; now it is the collective responsibility of the Indian government and the citizens of India to keep it clean.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Railway Station redevelopment is going on on a large scale across the country. Nevertheless, there are so many railway stations in India that it is not something that will get over overnight. It will be in a phased manner only.”

“This is Yog Nagari Rishikesh. This is on the west end of Rishikesh city while Rishikesh rail station is at the centre of Rishikesh city,” a comment read.

One more added, “The unfortunate reality is that the people at Yash Raj Films have never actually seen the real India. Otherwise, they wouldn't have had to shoot abroad at all.”

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Yog Nagari Rishikesh railway station, opened in 2021, was built as part of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line and Char Dham project.