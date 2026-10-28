Starting At Rs 1.64 Lakh, Indian Railways Launches 9-Day Vietnam And Cambodia Tour From Kolkata

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a nine-day tour from Kolkata to Vietnam and Cambodia.

Kolkata is now the third city, after Bengaluru and Chennai, from where IRCTC operates this tour. The package includes flight tickets, road transport, bus services, hotel stays and meals. It also covers visa charges, travel insurance and a tour guide. The package starts at Rs 1.64 lakh and covers all the basic travel needs.

Here is what travellers should know about this IRCTC package.

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Itinerary

Day 1: Kolkata to Siem Reap, Cambodia

After reaching the hotel and having breakfast in Cambodia, visitors will visit Kompong Phluk Floating Village. Here, you get to can see houses built on stilts, explore the village by boat and learn about local life.

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Day 2: Explore Angkor Wat Temple

After breakfast, travellers will visit this UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its grand design and detailed carvings. Later, they will explore Angkor Thom, the ancient capital of the Khmer Empire, and Bayon Temple, known for its stone towers with smiling faces.

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Day 3: Siem Reap to Hanoi, Vietnam

The day begins with Wat Thmey, a memorial of Cambodia's past, followed by the Royal Palace before heading to the airport for their flight to Hanoi, Vietnam.

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Day 4: Hanoi to Ha Long Bay

After breakfast, travellers will leave for Ha Long Bay to board a cruise and enjoy lunch while sailing in Bai Tu Long Bay. Activities include kayaking near Cap La Island, swimming and sunset parties. In the evening, dinner will be served on the cruise, where travellers will also spend the night.

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Day 5: Ha Long Bay to Da Nang

Travellers can begin morning Tai Chi or enjoy the views from the cruise. They will visit Thien Canh Son Cave and watch Vietnamese cooking before having lunch. After leaving the cruise, they will travel to Hanoi Airport and fly to Da Nang.

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Day 6: Da Nang and Hoi An Tour

The tour begins with Lady Buddha Statue, followed by the Marble Mountains. After lunch, travellers will explore Hoi An, a historic town famous for its Japanese Covered Bridge, ancient houses, silk museum and lanterns. They can also visit local markets, shop for souvenirs and enjoy time near the Thu Bon River.

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Day 7: Explore Ba Na Hills

Travellers will visit Ba Na Hills, where they will enjoy a cable car ride above forests and mountains, explore Le Jardin D'Amour gardens and Linh Ung Pagoda. The tour also includes Fantasy Park, Chua Mountain Peak and the famous Golden Bridge.

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Day 8: Da Nang to Hanoi City Tour

After checking out of the hotel, travellers will fly from Da Nang to Hanoi. They will visit the Ho Chi Minh Complex, Ba Dinh Square, Ho Chi Minh's Stilt House and One Pillar Pagoda. The tour will also include the Temple of Literature and Hanoi's Old Quarter. Travellers can explore local shops and visit Dong Xuan Market.

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Day 9: Hanoi to Kolkata

The final day will be free for travellers to relax. No transport or guide service will be provided during this time. Later, they will check out of the hotel and travel to Hanoi International Airport for their return flight to Kolkata.

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Package Cost

The IRCTC Vietnam and Cambodia tour package starts at Rs 1,87,650 for a single room, two people sharing a room will pay Rs 1,67,250 per person and Rs 1,64,000 per person for three people sharing room. The package costs Rs 1,39,050 for a child with a separate bed and Rs 1,23,950 per person for a child without a separate bed.

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Package Details

The tour covers flights from Kolkata to Siem Reap, Hanoi and Da Nang, along with the return journey to Kolkata. It includes travel in an air conditioned coach, hotel stays, daily breakfast, English speaking guide, meals, visas and travel insurance.

The package also covers entry fees for the main tourist attractions. These include Angkor Wat Temple and floating village, overnight cruise in Ha Long Bay and places such as Marble Mountains, Hoi An, Ba Na Hills and Golden Bridge in Vietnam.

However, some expenses are not covered. Travellers must pay an extra 2% Tax Collected at Source (TCS), international departure taxes and any peak season or public holiday charges, if applicable. Drinks, tips, personal expenses such as laundry and food or services not listed in the package are also extra. Any increase in airport taxes or fuel charges must be paid separately.