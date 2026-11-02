"This Is What Women Need": Traveller Praises New Vande Bharat Sleeper's Safety Features

The new Bengaluru Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is getting attention for more than its speed and modern look after it was flagged off on November 1. Before its official launch, a few social media creators got the chance to experience the train and share their views.

Travel creator Divya Saha spoke about one feature that matters most to women travelling alone, safety. She pointed out that the train has CCTV cameras, locked doors and well lit corridors, which can make night journeys feel more secure.

According to Divya, the locked doors stop ticketless passengers from entering the train at night. She also spoke about the cleanliness of the washrooms, which is another big concern for the majority of women. Divya said that even after travelling since morning, the washrooms were in good condition at 11:30 PM.

Also Read: Video: What Does The New Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Look Like Inside?

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Let's hope people maintain this. Everyone needs development, but it comes with the responsibility of having civic sense.”

Another shared, “That's great. As long as people treat it as their own and don't fill it with trash.”

“Indian railway day by day,” a comment read.

One more added, “These are safety features for both men and women, not just women. As a man, I appreciate and expect these features to keep me safe as well, from other men and women.”

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According to South Western Railway, the Bengaluru Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will run six days a week, and there'll be no service on Mondays from Bengaluru and Tuesdays from Mumbai. The journey between the two cities will take around 16 hours.

The train will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 7:45 PM and reach CSMT Mumbai at 11:55 AM. For the return trip, it will start from Mumbai at 8:10 PM and arrive in Bengaluru at 12 pm. During the journey, the train will stop at eight stations, such as Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune and Kalyan.