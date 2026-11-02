Gurugram Trump Towers Resident Alleges Lift Service To 36th-Floor Home Blocked By Builder

A resident of the high-end Trump Towers in Sector 65, Gurugram, has publicly accused the project developer, M3M, of restricting access to his 36th-floor home, calling the situation similar to being placed under "house arrest". In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the resident shared a recorded video, along with a screenshot of a text he sent to M3M promoter and director, Pankaj Bansal.

Varun Suhag shares what exactly happened

"I the owner of Apartment number 36C, Trump Towers Delhi NCR, Sector 65, Gurugram, have been put under house arrest by the builder M3M and management, Mr. Pankaj Bansal," the caption read.

The resident, identified as Varun Suhag, stated that company staff stopped delivery agents, visitors, personal vehicles, and goods from entering his flat.

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He alleged that the lift call button to his floor was disabled, forcing his family to call the building helpdesk every time they needed to use the elevator. He noted that he often had to wait 30 to 40 minutes for the lift.

Suhag highlighted the health risks of such delays, claiming that he lives with his elderly mother, who suffers from a heart condition, as well as a one-year-old child, who could need medical attention.

In the video, he said that he took possession of this apartment on August 27, 2026, revealing that the issue occurred soon after he began moving his furniture.

He also accused the builder of illegal construction.

See his post here:

"Now this could all also be happening without your information, by the willful and independent act of your employees, but now it is in your knowledge, and you shall be directly responsible for inconvenience caused and all safety naka to me and my family," his WhatsApp message to Bansal read.

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Online users ask why it happened

The post went viral, sparking mixed reactions from the online users, with one person asking why he didn't call the police.

In response, Suhag said, "I called the police and registered a complaint, but the police said they couldn't do anything about it."

Another user flagged an old New York Times report, which quoted Suhag speaking with "strong optimism" about the same project. Suhag responded by saying, "Yes, but we were told that M3M will never be involved in the building, management or operation of this project. Which was a lie."

Photo Credit: X/@varunsuhag

A third user said, "Why didn't you share what led up to all this and why did they take such an action against you? Cant judge without knowing the full story."

"Fail to understand why a builder would do this to a customer at the risk of its reputation? Does Pankaj Bansal have any personal enmity with you?" a fourth user asked.

Responding to the same, Suhag said, "I have no personal enmity with Mr. Pankaj Bansal. I have filed a case in RERA for delayed possession charges, as the project was to be completed in dec 2024. Even though the building still remains under construction, I dont know how they have received the Occupancy Certificate and Competition Certificate."

Issue resolved

In a follow-up post, Suhag confirmed that the builder sent technical staff to restore elevator access to his floor.

"Thanks to everyone's support the builder sent someone and activated the lift now," he said. "However such actions cannot be pardoned and forgotten."