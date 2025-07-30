Gurugram Man Complains About Garbage On Swachhata App, Response Leaves Him "Amazed"

A Gurugram resident was left amazed when his complaint about garbage on the Swachhata App was addressed the same day. After filing three complaints, the littered areas were cleaned within hours, leaving the user stunned by the prompt response. The resident posted about his experience on the r/Gurgaon subreddit, explaining how he used the Swachhata App to report garbage accumulation in S Block, Sector 24. The area had been plagued by waste and discarded furniture for a week, but after submitting three complaints through the app, the issues were resolved promptly.

For the last 1 week, the garbage and waste furniture have been lying in the same place with no hope for cleaning. Yesterday I read about this Swachhata app and with zero hopes I posted three complaints today morning. In the evening, I came to the balcony, two of those spots were already cleaned, and the last big spot where tons of garbage were thrown was being cleaned by a tractor troller and workers. I was literally amazed," the caption of the post read, along with the before and after pictures.

Notably, the Swachhata-MoHUA app, launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, allows citizens to report civic issues like garbage dumps or unclean public facilities by uploading photos and details, with a promised resolution within 12 hours.

The post sparked a lively discussion on Reddit, with many users impressed by the prompt response. One user expressed interest in trying the app, while another said it didn't work for him in Delhi.

One person wrote, "Damn, bro, I'm gonna try this out too! "

Another user commented, "This app needs more awareness. How can we make more people aware?"

A third user said, "Posted the complaint about the street flooded with water, I got a message stating that your complaint is with this officer. Called him, in the evening, they successfully drained out the water."

Earlier, French expat, Mathilde R, described Gurugram as a "massive landfill," prompting many residents, including former Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor and retired Army officer Major General Yash Mor, to share images of trash-strewn streets in upscale areas like Sector 50 and Wazirabad Chowk.