Inside The Rs 3,250 Crore Trump Towers Residences Gurugram: What The Apartments Will Look Like

If you live in Delhi-especially South Delhi-there's a high chance you've seen the hoarding for the luxurious Trump Residences in Gurugram.

For those who aren't familiar, Trump Residences Gurugram is an ultra-luxury residential project located in Sector 69, Gurugram. It has been developed by Smartworld Developers and Tribeca, in collaboration with The Trump Organization (yes the organisation owned by Donald Trump, America's 47th President).

This Trump Tower project is the second in the Delhi-NCR region, and, despite still being under construction, was completely sold out on its launch day.

What Does The Project Include?

The project consists of two 51-storey towers housing 298 ultra-luxury apartments, including 3 BHK and 4 BHK units. These range from approximately 3,100 to 5,000 sq ft each, with prices between Rs 8 crore and 15 crore per unit.

Additionally, it features exclusive penthouses priced at Rs 125 crore, all of which were fully sold out on the very first day.

This remarkable sales performance highlights the strong demand for branded luxury residences in the Delhi-NCR region.

Interestingly, the first Trump Towers Delhi NCR, launched in Gurugram in 2018, was also completely sold out within a month.

What Makes It So Special?

Situated in Sector 69, Gurugram, near Golf Course Extension Road and Southern Peripheral Road, the property promises excellent connectivity to:

Delhi city

Gurugram's business districts

IGI Airport

The Sohna Road corridor

NH-48

Dwarka Expressway

Beyond connectivity, however, its standout architectural and design features set it apart.

Key architectural highlights:

Private elevators for apartments

Premium imported marble flooring, designer sanitary ware, custom millwork, high ceilings, and open-plan layouts for spacious, sunlit interiors

Luxury amenities:

The development will include a range of exceptional amenities, such as

Swimming pools: An infinity-edge outdoor pool with cabanas, a heated indoor lap pool, and a dedicated children's splash pool

Fitness and wellness: A comprehensive fitness centre with spaces for cardio, strength training, yoga, and pilates

Spa and relaxation: Therapeutic massage services, steam rooms, and a reflexology garden for meditation and barefoot walking

India's first aquarium bar: A unique bar and restaurant featuring an integrated aquarium

Art and events: A gallery showcasing contemporary exhibitions, a custom banquet hall, and an outdoor terrace for private events and social gatherings

Recreational spaces: Organised play areas for children and teen lounges for multimedia and gaming

Exclusive services: A curated concierge service, on-call chefs, and a nurse

Gurugram is no alien to high-end luxury projects. By now, real-estate projects like DLF Camellias and DLF Magnolias have become part of India's luxury lexicon. Trump Towers being sold out within a day, thus, might not come as a surprise.