Gurugram Resident Spends Rs 36,000 On Food Delivery In 3 Months, Says It 'Actually Scared Me'

The convenience economy that allows delivery of anything ranging from utilities to food to doorsteps makes overspending easy. A Gurugram resident recently discovered this after tracking their food delivery habits. In a social media post titled, "Tracked my food spending for 3 months. The results actually scared me," the user revealed they unknowingly spent Rs 35,400 on online food orders in just three months.

Providing a monthly breakdown of the expenditure, the Gurugram resident said they mostly used Zomato to order food, in addition to random restaurants near their accommodation.

According to the breakdown provided in the post, food-related expenditure reached Rs 11,400 during the first month, increased to Rs 13,200 in the second month and stood at Rs 10,800 in the third month.

"So I've been living in Gurgaon for two years and this month, I finally sat down in calculated what I'm spending on food," the user wrote in a Reddit post, adding: "That's Rs 35,400 in 3 months on food ALONE. Most of it, Zomato and random restaurants near my PG."

The resident said that despite the high volume of online transactions, the food mostly left them dissatisfied as they were busy with other activities.

"The quality was not even consistently good. I'd eat the food, feel vaguely dissatisfied, and scroll Netflix. Is anyone else tracked their food spending? What's your number? And what did you actually do about it?"

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'Try And Cook'

Reacting to the post, a section of social media users urged the Gurugram resident to cook a few meals at home, while others said they were also forced to order online frequently due to their jobs.

"I'll be honest, OP, just cook yourself at this point. You have the money to buy stuff. Mixer, induction and vegetables," said one user while another added: "I'd say tracking alone solves half the problem. Once you see the actual numbers, it's a lot easier to cut back on the orders that aren't really adding much value."

A third commented: "12k per month, approx 400 per day. TBH, it's not that bad. Your real cost is in health risks but that's a different conversation. For me, I don't order food at all. Only groceries and cooking infra costs (gas for example). Plus I have added a protein powder."

A fourth said: "My food/grocery, including online delivery and eating outside, is also the same 11k-14kish. I don't cook because my job is very hectic and I do very rarely when the day is chill, so mostly I order from outside. It's difficult and then I feel just sad when people with family says thay their grocery bill is even less than that. Not able to find any good cook."